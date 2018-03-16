PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara Live Score All England Championships Live Streaming: Sindhu 20-22, 21-18, 18-18 Okuhara

PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara Live Score All England Championships: Sindu eyes semis spot PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara Live Score All England Championships: Sindu eyes semis spot

PV Sindhu is the lone Indian shuttler remaining in the women’s singles category of All England Championships and she will be up against Nozomi Okuhara in the quarter-final on Friday. The Indian is seeded second in the tournament while the Japanese is seeded seventh. Last year, Sindhu was defeated in the quarter-finals but this time she would live to advance further in the tournament and get a medal for India. No Indian woman has even won the All England Championships title and Sindhu has the chance to break that trend. In the men’s singles, HS Prannoy is the lone men’s shuttler and he has also reached the quarter-final. Last year, he had lost in the second round. PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara Live Badminton Score All England Championships Live Streaming here.

PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara Live Score All England Championships Live Badminton Streaming: PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara will be the third quarter-final of the All England Championships. The match is scheduled at number 5 on Court 1 and is expected to begin around 7 pm IST.

