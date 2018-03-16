PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara Live Score All England Championships Live Streaming: Sindhu 20-22, 21-18, 18-18 Okuhara

PV Sindhu is the lone Indian shuttler remaining in the women’s singles category of All England Championships and she will be up against Nozomi Okuhara in the quarter-final on Friday. The Indian is seeded second in the tournament while the Japanese is seeded seventh. Last year, Sindhu was defeated in the quarter-finals but this time she would live to advance further in the tournament and get a medal for India. No Indian woman has even won the All England Championships title and Sindhu has the chance to break that trend. In the men’s singles, HS Prannoy is the lone men’s shuttler and he has also reached the quarter-final. Last year, he had lost in the second round. PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara Live Badminton Score All England Championships Live Streaming here.
Sindhu with four straight points! Both players are playing their heart out! Stunning. Sindhu has hit one long and Okuhara has the lead again! What a game this is. Powerful, tiring and stunning!
So Okuhara has upped her game and Sindhu is struggling to match her. That last point was too close to call. Okuhara has tried to set up Sindhu by moving her around the court! Physically, both are tired!
Gopichand asking Sindhu to show some energy here! Nozomi Okuhara has three straight points to lead 14-11 in the decider! Brilliant game, covering the full court and defending everything that is thrown her way
A brilliant start to this decider! Sindhu had a 10-8 lead but then Okuhara takes three straight points and the lead at the break in the decider. She leads Sindhu 11-10 in the final game. Turn !
Okuhara produced some stunning shots in the second game and this was one of them. Brilliantly planned and executed. Sindhu had no answer to it
Okuhara had raced to a 4-1 lead. Then Sindhu bounced back to 4-5 and then a fault from her side gave Okuhara 6-4. Sindhu them took two straight points to make it 6-6. Once again, it is all level between the two!
We have seen this before! Sindhu vs Okuhara. They played four times last year and both won two matches each. Once again this is a classic match between Sindhu and Okuhara. The first game was won by the Japanese and then the Indian bounced back! Into the decider now!
PV Sindhu with a brilliant recovery and Okuhara commits too many errors at the wrong time. Sindhu wins the second game 21-18 and the match will go into the decider at All England. This is once again a top match between the two top players!
Five straight points for Okuhara! She has tamed Sindhu into giving her those points! Brilliant recovery this from the Japanese! Two thundering smashes as well in those five points!
Okuhara has been missing a few drop shots which have cost her points. But she has not fallen far behind. Now, she tries to comeback. Okuhara disturbing Sindhu's well settled game!
PV Sindhu opens up the lead with some stunning play! First she gets couple of net points, then a powerful smash. She has a four point lead. Can she captalise on this lead?
This is just super stuff from the two. No one wants to give an inch to the other player! Sindhu has a one point lead over Okuhara in this quarter-final. She needs to win this game to stay in this match
Sindhu had taken a 9-7 lead over Okuhara but then Sindhu commits two unforced errors and Okuhara is back level at 9-9. Sindhu then gets two brilliant shots. That is brilliant. Sindhu leads 11-9 in the second game!
PV Sindhu looking to change the pace of the game with more net play! She has managed to get Okuhara to move around a lot that before. But the Japanese has been too class to leave anything easy!
First game to Nozomi Okuhara! Sindhu had some good shots after deceue but Okuhara was up to the mark. She makes Sindhu move around and then hits a powerful smash down the line to win the first game
Sindhu had the game point after Okuhara smashed one out. Sindhu repeats the same and wastes her game point out. It's deceue between Sindhu and Okuhara, who has the serve.
Wow! Okuhara with a stunning cross-net drop and then Sindhu judges a shot from her to perfection and leaves it. It's out and that makes it 19-19. There is nothing to separate the two. Top class badminton
Stunning play from Okuhara! She opens the court with a cross-net drop which Sindhu picks but cannot stop the smash from Okuhara down the line. Okuhara takes the 18-17 lead.
A service error from Okuhara and then she hits one wide! Sindhu has judged it to perfection and she gets a very important point. 15-13 and a two-point lead for Sindhu.
That is insane defence from Okuhara! Sindhu kept going for the push smash but Okuhara continued to return. It sails over Sindhu and she cannot return. Okuhara showing her dominance now. She leads 12-11
Nozomi Okuhara will enter the break with a point lead. Sindhu tried a cross court smash at the end but she nets it. A nail-biting match so far. Okuhara leads 11-10 at the break
This is stunning badminton from the two players. Okuhara trying to move Sindhu around a lot. Gopichand giving instructions from outside the court. While Sindhu has been up to the mark, Okuhara has matched her
A smash from Sindhu but that is wide! Powerful smash which has gone too wide. 6-5 Sindhu. But she then misjudges a service from Okuhara which gives the Japanese a point. 6-6 in first game
Nothing to separate the two players! Sindhu has got a couple of points with some great judgement as Okuhara hits long. But Sindhu misjudged a couple as well. Service Okuhara
First point for Okuhara as she smashes one down the line and Sindhu cannot get to it. But Sindhu also gets one with a net play. Both players exchange serves. 2-2
Sindhu wins the toss and she will serve first in the all-important game. Remember this is a re-match of the World Championships final where the Japanese Okuhara defeated Sindhu in three games
PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara are out on the courth for their quarter-final match of All England Championships. A big game for Sindhu as she looks for a semis berth
PV Sindhu has a chance to reach the semi-final of All England Championships but for that she needs to beat World Champion Nozomi Okuhara. The Indian lost to her in the final of World Championships and now is the re-match
