PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara Live Badminton Score, Korea Super Series Final Live: PV Sindhu looks to avenge Worlds loss to Nozomi Okuhara

PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara Live Badminton Score, Korea Open Final Live: Catch the Live Score of PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara from the final of Korea Super Series here. Sindhu vs Okuhara is re-match of World Championships final.

By: Express Web Desk | Seoul | Published:September 17, 2017 9:01 am
live pv sindu vs nozomi okuhara, live korea super series PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara Live Badminton Score, Korea Open Live: PV Sindhu looks to avenge Worlds loss to Nozomi Okhuara. (Express Photo)
PV Sindhu is once again eyeing history. After her silver medals in Rio Olympics and World Championships in Glasgow, she is bidding for a title in Korea Super Series. She can become the first Indian to win the title in Korea. This will be her second Super Series final after winning the title in India Open earlier this year. But, Nozomi Okukara stands in her path. The Japanese star defeated Sindhu in a marathon final at World Championships just two weeks back. The two meet again with another title on line. Sindhu had defeated Okuhara in Olympics. Catch the Live Badminton Score of PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara here

PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara Live Badminton Score, Korea Open final:

08:45 am IST: Another big day for the Indian badminton star. PV Sindhu faces Nozomi Okuhara in the final of Korea Open. She will look to avenge her World Championships loss to the Japanese player.

