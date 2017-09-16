PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara Live streaming: When and where to Watch PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, Korean Super Series final, live streaming, TV Coverage, time in IST

PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara live streaming: Sindhu will be looking to land a maiden Korean Super Series title against Okuhara. PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara live streaming: Sindhu will be looking to land a maiden Korean Super Series title against Okuhara.

PV Sindhu takes on Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in the final of the Korean Super Series. It is the first time Sindhu has reached the finals in Korea and the second time this year that she faces Okuhara. They had previously faced off in an epic BWF World Championship final that the Japanese won 19-21, 22-20, 20-22. It was a match that lasted 110 minutes and included a rally that had a whopping 73 shots. Both players were spent at the end of it although Sindhu came out with the point. But Okuhara held her own and came out on top at the end of the third game to take the World Championship title. It was the first time that Sindhu won a silver at the World Championship but she will be looking to make an improvement on that when she faces Okuhara once again, this time in Seoul.

When is Korean Super Series final between PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara?

PV Sindhu plays Nozomi Okuhara for the Korean Super Series women’s singles title on Sunday, September 17, 2017.

Where is the match between PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara taking place?

All matches of the Korean Super Series, including the women’s singles final between Sindhu and Okuhara, is being played at Seoul.

What time does the Korean Super Series final between PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara begin?

The match can be expected to start after 11 AM IST. The first match of the day on Sunday starts at 7:30 AM IST and Sindhu’s match is the fourth and will start only after the conclusion of the previous matches.

Which TV channel will telecast Korean Super Series final live?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

How do I follow the Korean Super Series final between PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara live online?

The match can be live streamed on Hotstar. For Live updates and commentary, follow IndianExpress.com.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd