PV Sindhu stages stunning comeback to beat Nozomi Okuhara, reach All England Championships semi-final

PV Sindhu won the All England Championships quarter-final in three games. (Reuters Photo) PV Sindhu won the All England Championships quarter-final in three games. (Reuters Photo)

PV Sindhu had never reached the semi-final of All England Championships. Last year, she reached the quarter-final but lost at that stage. This time, she wanted to do better and she did exactly that by beating world champion Nozomi Okuhara in the quarter-final 20-22, 21-18, 21-18 and became only the second Indian woman to reach the semi-final in the history of All England Championships.

Sindhu has had a long tournament already with long matches before this. But, she remained calm under pressure. Okuhara committed unforced errors towards the end of the second and third game which made it easier for Sindhu to make a comeback in the quarter-final. Sindhu had defeated Nitchaon Jindapol in the second round to advance to the last eight.

Sindhu and Okuhara had played the 2017 World Championships final which went on for 150 minutes and the latter came out on top in a match regarded as one of the best in recent times.

Similarly, the two were involved in another see-saw match in which Okuhara was too good to win the first game 22-20. She was at advantage in the second game as well before a series of unforced errors saw her lose it 18-21.

Sindhu was trailing 1-4 at the start of the third game before making it 4-6. At 11-14, Okuhara was once again looked to break away before Sindhu mounted another comeback. Okuhara then produced another series of good play to go up 18-17.

But the second seed Indian did not let the match slip away. She played some top shots and ended the match with a smash to win it in three games.

