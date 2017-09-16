PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao semi-final Live Score Korea Super Series Live Badminton Score: PV Sindhu up against He Bingjiao of China in semi-final

PV Sindh vs He Bingjiao Live Badminton Score, Korea Super Series: PV Sindhu eyes final berth. PV Sindh vs He Bingjiao Live Badminton Score, Korea Super Series: PV Sindhu eyes final berth.

PV Sindhu is India’s lone contender left in the Korean Super Series badminton tournament. The world number four will face China’s He Bingjiao in the semi-final and can book a spot in the final against Nozomi Okuhara, her opponent from the World Championships final in Glasgow just two weeks ago. Sindhu, who has an Olympic and Worlds silver medal, had a tough challenge in the quarter-final where she faced world number 19 Minatsu Mitani of Japan. The Indian managed to beat her 21-19 16-21 21-10 in a match that lasted 63 minutes. But this can be another tough game against the Chinese opponent. Catch the Live Score of PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao from Korean Super Series here

PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao Live Badminton Score, Korea Super Series Live

10:15 pm IST: The mixed doubles match between China and Indonesia is the final match before PV Sindhu takes court against China

10:00 am IST: Nozomi Okuhara has booked her spot in the final of Korea Super Series with a win over Akane Yagamuchi. She wins 21-17 21-18

09:45 am IST: Another title in sight for PV Sindhu. She is into the semi-final of Korea Super Series and faces He Bingjiao. The Indian is 3-5 in head-to-head against Chinese but is currently in top form. A final against Nozomi Okuhara awaits

