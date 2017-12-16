PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei, Live BWF Super Series Finals: PV Sindhu plays Chen Yufei in semi-final

PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei, Live Dubai Super Series Finals: PV Sindhu is looking for a maiden title in Dubai PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei, Live Dubai Super Series Finals: PV Sindhu is looking for a maiden title in Dubai

Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu will face China’s eighth-ranked Chen Yufei in the women’s singles semi-finals of the BWF Dubai World Superseries Finals to be played at the Hamdan Sports Complex in Dubai on Saturday. Sindhu leads 3-2 against the Chinese. The World No. 3 registered three consecutive wins in the group stage, thrashing Akane Yamaguchi 21-9, 21-13 in just 36 minutes to top group A on Friday. She previously eliminated Japanese Sayaka Sato by 21-13, 21-12 and China’s He Bingjiao by 21-11, 16-21, 21-18 from her group. Only the top eight in the respective men’s and women’s singles rankings have earned the right to compete in the tournament. The Hyderabadi shuttler, who has had a successful year with the India Open and Korea Open titles, remains India’s only hope in the competition after Kidambi Srikanth got knocked out after going down in all the three rounds of the group stage.

PV Sindhu vs Chen Yufei Live:

