PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin previous results: Marin leads head-to-head battle 5-3

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin are once again set to play against each other. The last time they played, a match that went unnoticed, was at the Dubai World Superseries finals. The Indian beat Marin in straight sets. But, their meeting before this match is the one which is remembered most. There is a lot of talk about it before the two face each other at the India Open Superseries in New Delhi. Here are the head to head battles between Sindhu and Marin.

Dubai World Superseries Finals WS (December, 2016)

This was the first time since the Rio Olympics final that the two were facing each other. Marin had some injury problems during and after Rio Games and that reflected in her game as she went down 17-21, 13-21 against Sindhu, who was growing in confidence.

Rio Olympics 2016 (August, 2016)

Biggest of them all, Sindhu and Marin were part of the Games women’s singles final. Sindhu won the first game but lost the second. Marin then showed why she was the world number one at that time. She dominated the final set and won the gold medal by winning 19-21, 21-12, 21-15.

Hong Kong Open (November, 2015)

Marin was the top seeded player in Hong Kong and she played like one. The Spaniard did not give Sindhu a chance and completed a straight sets win 21-17, 21-9

Denmark Open (October, 2015)

The ticking point for Sindhu and Marin rivalry might have been in Denmark. Marin had defeated Sindhu in their previous three meetings but this time the Indian roared back and won the battle in three games 15-21 21-18 17-21

Syed Modi International (January, 2015)

For the first time in India, Marin met Sindhu. But it was not the perfect outing for the Indian as she lost 21-13 21-13 against the Spaniard who won bettered her head-to-head record against Sindhu to 3-1

World Championships (August 2014)

A big match between Marin and Sindhu at the 2014 World Championships. Marin went on to become the world champion after beating Sindhu 21-17 21-15 in the semi-finals

Star Australian Badminton Open (June, 2014)

The second meeting between the two was where Marin made it 1-1 in head-to-head battle. Marin was unseeded while Sindhu was seeded eighth in the competition but still lost 21-17 21-17

Maldives International Badminton Challenge 2011

This was the first meeting between Marin and Sindhu and it was the Indian who came out on top in three games. Marin lost to Sindhu 7-21 21-15 13-21

