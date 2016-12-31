PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin, Premier Badminton League 2017: When and where to watch live coverage on TV, live streaming

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin will play each other in the first match between Hyderabad Hunters and Chennai Smashers. (Source: PTI) PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin will play each other in the first match between Hyderabad Hunters and Chennai Smashers. (Source: PTI)

The second edition of the Premier Badminton League starts on January 1, 2016. Hyderabad Hunters will play Chennai Smashers followed by Bengaluru Blasters facing off with Delhi Acers. PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin will play each other in the first match between Hyderabad Hunters and Chennai Smashers.

The league will be played over two weeks of which the final two days will feature the knockout rounds that will decide the winner. The who’s who of badminton will be playing in the tournament including names like Saina Nehwal, Kwalla Gutta, Sameer Verma, P Kashyap, Jan Jorgensen and San Wan Ho.

When does the Premier Badminton League (PBL) 2017 start?

The PBL 2017 starts on Sunday, January 1. The build-up to the matches starts at 6:30 PM followed by the match itself at 7 PM. The first match will be between PV Sindhu of Chennai Smashers and Carolina Marin of Hyderabad Hunters. The second match between Bengaluru Blasters and Delhi Acers will start at 8:30 PM.

Where will be the opening matches be played?

The opening matches are set to be played in Hyderabad.

Where can one watch the match live?

You can watch the live telecast of the fifth Test on Star Sports 1 & 3 and on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3 HD. The match will also be live streamed online at HotStar.

Where can you follow the match?

You can follow live commentary and updates of the match at Indian Express.

