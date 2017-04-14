Carolina Marin beats PV Sindhu 11-21, 15-21: Match highlights

Carolina Marin faced little challenge from PV Sindhu. (Source: PTI) Carolina Marin faced little challenge from PV Sindhu. (Source: PTI)

PV Sindhu had won both her previous fixtures against Carolina Marin but the latter came roaring back to form at Singapore. Sindhu started the match well but Marin then just pulled away in the first set. It looked like Sindhu might just struggle to get more than five points in the first set but a late surge from the Indian saw her getting to 11 points. In the end, it was too big a mountain for her to climb and she lost the first set 11-21. The second set turned out to be a similar story and her challenge in the Singapore Open ended after a second set defeat of 15-21 to Marin.

PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin match highlights:

1726 hrs IST: And that’s that, PV Sindhu’s challenge in Singapore ends with a 11-21, 15-21 defeat to Carolina Marin. This has been a dominant showing from the Spaniard.

1723 hrs IST: After the longest rally of the game, it’s match point here for Marin, she leads the second set 14-20.

1715 hrs IST: Marin leads Sindhu in the second set 11-5. It seems this shop is going to shut down very soon for Sindhu.

1711 hrs IST: Marin seems to have just picked up where she left off in the first set. At the moment, she leads the second set 10-3.

1707 hrs IST: What a strong showing this has been from Marin. Sindhu seemed to be making a bit of a come back as she won two points on the trot but it was too big a mountain for her to climb. Sindhu goes down 11-21 in the first set,

1700 hrs IST: Sindhu has a bit of luck on her side now as she makes a challenge and wins it, Marin unable to replicate that. But the Spaniard still has the upper hand and leads 19-11.

1655 hrs IST: Sindhu seems to be a little stunned here by the sheer aggression that Marin is playing with. It’s a dominant showing from the Spaniard and she leads 10-3 in the first set.

1651 hrs IST: A close start here as expected from the two players. Sindhu picked up the first point and Marin came back for the second. But Marin then pulled away to take a 5-2 lead.

1646 hrs IST: The two players walk put on to court and are warming up. We are now minutes away before the quarter final clash starts.

1630 hrs IST: Only a matter of time now before Sindhu and Marin enter the court. The two have had contrasting forms since their encounter in the Rio Olympics 2016. Marin was the winner there and clinched the gold medal while Sindhu had to settle for a silver. Since then, though, Sindhu has only gone from strength to strength while a series of injuries and poor form has denied Marin any significant success since then. Sindhu has defeated her Spanish rival in their last two consecutive encounters in the Dubai World Series Finals and Indian Open Super Series, of which the latter was the title clash.

