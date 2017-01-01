Menu
  • PV Sindhu loses to Carolina Marin in PBL 2017 opener: Match highlights, as it happened

PV Sindhu loses to Carolina Marin in PBL 2017 opener: Match highlights, as it happened

PV Sindhu loses 8-11, 14-12, 2-11 to Spain's Carolina Marin in the Premier Badminton League 2017 opener in Hyderabad on Sunday.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: January 1, 2017 7:52 pm
pv sindhu vs carolina marin live, sindhu vs carolina marin live score, sindhu vs carolina marin live badminton, sindhu vs marin live score, pbl live, pbl live score, pbl 2017 live score, premier badminton league 2017 live score, pbl live video, pv sindhu vs carolina marin lvie video, sindhu vs marin live video streaming, live badminton, badminton news, sports news Carolina Marin comfortably beat PV Sindhu in the opening contest of the Premier Badminton League. (Source: PTI)

PV Sindhu’s 2017 didn’t get off to an ideal start as the ace Indian shuttler lost to Spain’s Carolina Marin in the Premier Badminton League opener in Hyderabad on Sunday. Representing the Chennai team, Sindhu lost the opening game, fought back, saved three match points in the second, and then eventually was outplayed in the third and deciding game by the reigning Olympic gold medallist. Sindhu lost the contest 8-11, 14-12, 2-11. This was her first defeat in the PBL as her run in the opening edition featured six consecutive wins. Marin was on top of her game as she deceived Sindhu with some accurate drops and fired in the smashes when required. While the Indian kept fighting, the unforced errors didn’t do her any favour in the 11-point contest.

Sahil Malhotra January 1, 20177:44 pm

All over! Carolina Marin blows Sindhu away in the third game. She wins it 11-2 to pocket the contest 11-8, 12-14, 11-2. Comprehensive win by Marin gives her team the lead Hyderabad the lead against Chennai

Sahil Malhotra January 1, 20177:38 pm

Sahil Malhotra January 1, 20177:35 pm

Exhaustive rally! Marin seals the marathon exchange of shots with a sharp winner. The Spanish shuttler now leads Sindhu 4-0 in the deciding third game of the Premier Badminton League 2017 opener

Sahil Malhotra January 1, 20177:32 pm

Sensational Sindhu fights back. The Indian shuttler saves three match points, and takes the first deuce of the competition to force the opening match into the deciding third game. Sindhu had plenty of unforced errors in the game but she upped the intensity when it mattered, and stayed alive in the contest with a 14-12 win

Sahil Malhotra January 1, 20177:27 pm

First deuce of the PBL 2017. Both Marin and Sindhu now lead a two-point advantage. If it stays like this till 14-14, first one to take the next point pockets the game

Sahil Malhotra January 1, 20177:20 pm

Super recovery by Sindhu as the Indian, after an indifferent start to the second game, takes three points on the trot to lead Marin 6-5 at the break. It’s do-or-die for the Indian shuttler in the second half of the ongoing game

Sahil Malhotra January 1, 20177:16 pm

Precision! On the jump, Marin deceives Sindhu with a brilliant cross-court drop. The shuttler caught her opponent off guard with that shot

Sahil Malhotra January 1, 20177:15 pm

Second game promises more quality as the players would now be comfortable with the change in format

Sahil Malhotra January 1, 20177:14 pm

The new format has definitely added a lot of pace to the contest. Marin has defended well so far and has been setting up her points really well

Sahil Malhotra January 1, 20177:13 pm

Marin draws first blood and pockets the opening game 11-8. The Spanish used a nice combination to seal the first game

Sahil Malhotra January 1, 20177:11 pm

Marin is running away with the game. Three points on the trot put her 9-6 ahead in the opening game of the contest

Sahil Malhotra January 1, 20177:09 pm

Much better from Sindhu as she puts the pressure on Marin with big smashes. The 11-point format means no player can afford to concede a big lead

Sahil Malhotra January 1, 20177:06 pm

Deception! Marin fights back with three straight points to wipe off the deficit and move into the lead

Sahil Malhotra January 1, 20177:05 pm

Engaging rally and Sindhu takes the point as Marin’s backhand return is wide. The Indian opens up a two-point lead early in the contest. 4-2 ahead now

Sahil Malhotra January 1, 20177:03 pm

Flat smash from Marin but Sindhu had the guard up for the return. Marin’s return crashes into the net and we are back level – 1-1

Sahil Malhotra January 1, 20177:03 pm

Lovely drop earns Marin the first net. The Spanish is very good with her cross-court drops

Sahil Malhotra January 1, 20177:01 pm

Both Sindhu and Marin have started with their warm-up. The reigning silver-medallist is up against Marin, the reigning gold medallist, in a mouth-watering clash. As far as head-to-head is concerned, Marin has a 5-3 scoreline in her favour

Sahil Malhotra January 1, 20177:00 pm

Season 2 in a nutshell:
* 6 teams

* Top four to reach semis
* Every game will be race to 11
* At 10-10, deuce and advantage to be followed
* At 14-14, it will be a decider point
* The trump stays and a will give extra point while the loss will result in negative point

Sahil Malhotra January 1, 20176:58 pm

Sindhu wins the toss and chooses the side. Marin will get things underway with the serve

Sahil Malhotra January 1, 20176:56 pm

Sahil Malhotra January 1, 20176:54 pm

Loud loud cheer as Sindhu and Marin walk out to the court. Day 1 of the PBL 2017 has attracted a lot of spectators

Sahil Malhotra January 1, 20176:51 pm

The atmosphere is electric as the spectators await the start of the blockbuster clash between PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin. Top two shuttlers to kickstart the 2017 edition of the Premier Badminton League

Sahil Malhotra January 1, 20176:46 pm

The form is clearly on Sindhu’s side, and the home support is expected to get the Indian going early in the competition for her team. Marin has already urged Hyderabad – her home team in the PBL – to support her during the match against Sindhu

Sahil Malhotra January 1, 20176:45 pm

The format of the PBL 2017 is expected to test all the players. The 11-point format means no player can afford even a minor slip-up

Sahil Malhotra January 1, 20176:44 pm

While Sindhu lost to Marin in the Rio 2016 Olympics final, the Indian beat the ace Spanish shuttler in the BWF World Super Series Final last month

Sahil Malhotra January 1, 20176:43 pm

The growing rivalry between PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin is set for a fresh chapter as the top shuttlers will battle it out in the Premier Badminton League opener in Hyderabad on Sunday

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

Zlatan Ibrahimovic injury would be a 'disaster' for Manchester United 