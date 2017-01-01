PV Sindhu loses to Carolina Marin in PBL 2017 opener: Match highlights, as it happened

Carolina Marin comfortably beat PV Sindhu in the opening contest of the Premier Badminton League. (Source: PTI) Carolina Marin comfortably beat PV Sindhu in the opening contest of the Premier Badminton League. (Source: PTI)

PV Sindhu’s 2017 didn’t get off to an ideal start as the ace Indian shuttler lost to Spain’s Carolina Marin in the Premier Badminton League opener in Hyderabad on Sunday. Representing the Chennai team, Sindhu lost the opening game, fought back, saved three match points in the second, and then eventually was outplayed in the third and deciding game by the reigning Olympic gold medallist. Sindhu lost the contest 8-11, 14-12, 2-11. This was her first defeat in the PBL as her run in the opening edition featured six consecutive wins. Marin was on top of her game as she deceived Sindhu with some accurate drops and fired in the smashes when required. While the Indian kept fighting, the unforced errors didn’t do her any favour in the 11-point contest.

