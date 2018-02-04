PV Sindhu vs Beiwen Zhang, Live Indian Open Final: PV Sindhu wins second game to force decider

PV Sindhu vs Beiwen Zhang, Live Indian Open final score: PV Sindhu will be looking for a second successive Indian Open title. (Source: Express Photo) PV Sindhu vs Beiwen Zhang, Live Indian Open final score: PV Sindhu will be looking for a second successive Indian Open title. (Source: Express Photo)

While the Indian challenge fell apart at the Indian Open, PV Sindhu has gone her own merry way and got to the final a second consecutive time. Last year she reached this stage, she won the match and thus the tournament. This time, she faces surprise finalist Beiwen Zhang, who beat Saina Nehwal 21-10, 21-13 and then Cheung Ngan Yi. The latter had knocked out Olympic champion Carolina Marin. Sindhu is the obvious favourite to win here but underestimating her opponent is a mistake most made before the start of this tournament. The 22-year-old Indian has been in good touch though. She completely outfoxed Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon in the semi-final and exhibited ominous form throughout the tournament. Catch live score and updates of the women’s singles final of the Indian open between PV Sindhu and Beiwen Zhang here.