PV Sindhu vs Beiwen Zhang, Live Indian Open Final: PV Sindhu wins second game to force decider

While the Indian challenge fell apart at the Indian Open, PV Sindhu has gone her own merry way and got to the final a second consecutive time. Last year she reached this stage, she won the match and thus the tournament. This time, she faces surprise finalist Beiwen Zhang, who beat Saina Nehwal 21-10, 21-13 and then Cheung Ngan Yi. The latter had knocked out Olympic champion Carolina Marin. Sindhu is the obvious favourite to win here but underestimating her opponent is a mistake most made before the start of this tournament. The 22-year-old Indian has been in good touch though. She completely outfoxed Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon in the semi-final and exhibited ominous form throughout the tournament. Catch live score and updates of the women’s singles final of the Indian open between PV Sindhu and Beiwen Zhang here.
Championship point for SIndhu. This has been a marathon of a final and it finally reaches a climax
Try and predict a winner out of this one! Just as one player looks like she is pulling away, the other comes right back in the game
Well she has done this before. Sindhu took this game by the scruff of the neck and turned it around on the American shuttler. Zhang tried to extend the rallies and that is where she got most of the points from but Sindhu's early lead helped her clinch the game
Sindhu looks far more assured than she did in the first game. Zhang trying to cope with Indian's aggression but it does look like we will have a third game here
Sindhu raced away to a six-point lead before she directed a smash straight at the net and overhit another cross-courter to give away two points
Uphill struggle now for Sindhu.
Zhang's well-placed smashes are taking a toll and Sindhu's lead has been wiped out.
Sindhu goes into the break leading once again. It has not been as straightforward as it was against Ratchanok but Sindhu has done well to get into her stride since Zhang got to 8 points
Zhang's reach was holding her in good stead and she had taken a healthy 5-8 lead but Sindhu stretched her out to get four successive points and move into the lead.
Beiwen Zhang has pretty much been the scourge of Indians in the women's singles draw. She had beaten Vaishnavi Reddy Jakka and Mughda Agrey before knocking out Saina Nehwal. Her only match against a non-Indian opponent in this tournament was in the semi-final against Cheung Ngan Yi of Hong Kong
Here are the results from today:
Women's doubles: Greysia Polii, Apriyani Rahayu bt Jongkolphan Kithitharukal, Rawinda Prajongjai 21-18, 21-15
Mixed doubles: Mathias Christiansen, Christinna Pedersen bt Praveen Jordan, Melati Daeva Oktavianti 21-14, 21-15
Men's singles: Shi Yuqi bt Chou Tien Chen 21-18, 21-14
Men's doubles: Marcus Gideon, Kevin Sukamuljo bt Kim Astrup, Anders Skaarup Rasmussen 21-14, 21-16