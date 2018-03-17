PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, All England Championships Live Streaming: Sindhu faces uphill task in semis

In the penultimate encounter of the All England Open Badminton Championships 2018, PV Sindhu squares off against Akane Yamaguchi. With fellow Indians already bowing out of the tournament, Sindhu remains the lone ranger for India. In head to head records, Sindhu has a better score, winning 6 out of the 9 previous encounters. However, in the final of the World Superseries Finals in Dubai last year, it was Yamaguchi who came out on top. So far in the tournament Yamaguchi has been a lot more forthcoming and dropped only one game in three encounters. Hence, this semi-final bout between the two will be a contest to savour. Catch Live Badminton Score of All England Championships here.
PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi, All England Live Streaming TV Channel: All England Open Championships will begin Wednesday and Saina Nehwal will be the first Indian to be on the court. All England Championship coverage will begin at 4:30 pm IST on Star Sport 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. The live stream of the badminton tournament can be done on Hotstar.com.
PV Sindhu has the golden opportunity to reach the semi-final of All England Championships but for that, she needs to beat the second seed Akane Yamaguchi. In their last meeting at the Badminton Asia Team Championships it was Sindhu who emerged victorious.
Welcome to our live coverage of All England Championships where India's PV Sindhu faces Akane Yamaguchi of Japan for a place in the final. Sindhu has a 6-3 head-to-head record over the Japanese. She is seeded second in the tournament where she has never reached the final. A chance here to better that record. Stay tuned for live updates.