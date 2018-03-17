PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Live Score, All England Championships Live Streaming: Sindhu faces uphill task in semis

PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi, All England Live Streaming: PV Sindhu leads India’s challenge. PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi, All England Live Streaming: PV Sindhu leads India’s challenge.

In the penultimate encounter of the All England Open Badminton Championships 2018, PV Sindhu squares off against Akane Yamaguchi. With fellow Indians already bowing out of the tournament, Sindhu remains the lone ranger for India. In head to head records, Sindhu has a better score, winning 6 out of the 9 previous encounters. However, in the final of the World Superseries Finals in Dubai last year, it was Yamaguchi who came out on top. So far in the tournament Yamaguchi has been a lot more forthcoming and dropped only one game in three encounters. Hence, this semi-final bout between the two will be a contest to savour. Catch Live Badminton Score of All England Championships here.

PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi, All England Live Streaming TV Channel: All England Open Championships will begin Wednesday and Saina Nehwal will be the first Indian to be on the court. All England Championship coverage will begin at 4:30 pm IST on Star Sport 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. The live stream of the badminton tournament can be done on Hotstar.com.

