PV Sindhu to be appointed as a Group-I officer in Andhra Pradesh

Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu will be appointed as a Group-I officer in Andhra Pradesh. The letter of appointment would be given to her soon in the cadre of a revenue divisional officer, according to a IANS report.

Sindhu has also been given the permission by the Andhra Pradesh State Public Service Commission (APPSC) for the appointment as an officer. A bill was also passed last month with the aim of amending the State Public Services Act to appoint Sindhu as an officer in the government.

The government amended Andhra Pradesh (Regulation of Appointments to Public Services and Rationalization of Staff Pattern and Pay Structure)Act 1994 as recruitment in public service has to be made only through the APPSC, selection committee or employment exchange.

Following her Olympics achievement, the government planned to appoint Sindhu as the state’s sports ambassador, said Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the state assembly. He also announced a cash prize of Rs 3 Crore, a residential plot in Amravati and Group-I officer’s job.

Sindhu also received a cash reward of Rs 5 crore with a residential plot by the Telangana government. According to IANS reports, Telangana also offered Sindhu a job, but she had already accepted Andhra Pradesh’s offer.

