PV Sindhu through to India Open 2017 Super Series Final: Twitter erupts in joy

India ace and Rio Olympic silver medalist PV Sindhu marched her way into the final of India Open Super Series by defeating South Korea’s Sung Ji Hyun 21-18, 14-21, 21-14 on Saturday in New Delhi. Eyeing her maiden India Open title, Sindhu will meet Carolina Marin of Spain in the final on Sunday.

Sindhu, who defeated Saina Nehwal in straight sets in the quarterfinal, was leading 19-15 in the first set before Ji Hyun won two points to make a comeback before the lanky Indian won the game 21-18.

While in the second set, Sindhu struggled against the South Korean shuttler, and could not manage to make a come back after Ji Hyun took of 18-14.

In the end it was an easy task for the 2014 Commonwealth Games bronze medalist as she won the last set 21-14.

In their previous encounter in Rio Olympics, Marin beat Sindhu 19-21. 21-12, 21-15.

