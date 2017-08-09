PV Sindhu takes charge as Deputy Collector in Andhra Pradesh government

PV Sindhu has been issued an appointment letter for the post of Group-1 officer. (Source: Twitter) PV Sindhu has been issued an appointment letter for the post of Group-1 officer. (Source: Twitter)

Rio 2016 Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu took charge as the Deputy Collector in the Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday. The Hyderabadi shuttler went to the office of Chief Commissioner of Land Administrators (CCLA) with her parents and took charge.

On her first day, she signed relevant documents after being handed over the appointment letter on July 27 by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

After presenting her with the appointment letter, the Chief Minister had uploaded a picture of the ceremony and tweeted, “Issued an appointment order to @Pvsindhu1 for the post of Group-1 officer. Hopeful that she’ll bring more laurels to the country.”

To that, Sindhu had replied “Thank you for supporting me sir! I will work hard to bring more laurels to the country.”

The 21-year old scripted history last year by becoming the first woman athlete to ever win silver at Olympics. She lost in the final to Spain’s Caroline Marin. Post that, she defeated her Rio opponent to win the Indian Open this year.

She became the fifth Indian woman to clinch a medal in Olympics history after Karnam Malleswari, Mary Kom, Saina Nehwal and Sakshi Malik. Sindhu has since then been honoured with cash prizes and gifts by various organisations and governments.

