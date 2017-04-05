PV Sindhu suffers shocking first round exit in Malaysian Open

PV Sindhu’ exit is a big blow to the Malaysian Open SuperSeries (Source: Express file) PV Sindhu’ exit is a big blow to the Malaysian Open SuperSeries (Source: Express file)

In a major upset Indian Open winner PV Sindhu crashed out of Malaysia Superseries Premier in the first round. PV Sindhu loses to Chen Yufei 21-18, 19-21, 17-21.

Sindhu is the 6th seed to the unseeded Chinese Chen Yufei and a defeat here for the Olympic silver medallist is a big blow to the Malaysian Open SuperSeries. Even in their previous encounter at the Macau Open in 2015, both had played three-games which Sindhu had won 21-13, 18-21, 21-14

PV Sindhu overturned a scratchy start to win the opening game 21-18 against her Chinese opponent who has shown great fight in this game. But from thereon it was a stiff battle for Sindhu as her opponent came back strongly

to win the second set 21-19.

In the final game Sidhu trailed 6-7 and the game seemed to slip from thereon. She finally lost the set 17-21.

This is the second shocking result for India in the Malaysian SuperSeries. Earlier today, Saina Nehwal also crashed in the first round. She lost her match to Akane Yamaguchi 19-21 21-13 21-15. The match lasted a total of 56 minutes.

