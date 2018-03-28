Presents Latest News

PV Sindhu suffers injury scare ahead of Commonwealth Games

PV Sindhu suffered a sprain in her right ankle while practising at the Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: March 28, 2018 1:22 am
PV Sindhu, PV Sindhu All England, PV Sindhu loss, PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi, All England, sports news, badminton, Indian Express World No 3 Sindhu is a favourite to win the Commonwealth Games gold medal. (Source: PTI)
Related News

Olympic and world championship silver medallist P V Sindhu suffered an injury scare but there is no immediate threat to her participation in the Commonwealth Games starting next month.

The 22-year-old Indian suffered a sprain in her right ankle while practising at the Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad under the watchful eyes of India chief coach Gopichand and assistant coach Mohd. Siyadutallah.

“She had hurt her ankle while training at the academy today. So we did an MRI to be 100 per cent sure that everything is fine. No bone or ligament injury was found, so I am happy. we didn’t want to take any risk,” Sindhu’s father P V Ramana told PTI.

“Now she will rest for a day and day after tomorrow she will start running again. She will go to the ground tomorrow and do some strengthening experience. There is enough time as CWG starts with team event. So nothing to worry.”

World No 3 Sindhu is a favourite to win the Commonwealth Games gold medal. She had won a bronze in the last edition at 2014 Glasgow CWG.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

“The team has made a set plan that we’re going to cheat to help us win this game of cricket. I’m appalled that it was even thought about.” 