PV Sindhu slips to World No. 5 after Malaysia Open first-round exit

PV Sindhu is into quarterfinal of Singapore Open Super Series. (Source: PTI) PV Sindhu is into quarterfinal of Singapore Open Super Series. (Source: PTI)

Just a week after achieving her career-best rank of world number two, Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu lost three spots to be placed fifth in the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) list.

The 21-year-old shuttler from Hyderabad suffered a shock first-round exit from the Malaysia Open Super Series in Kuching last week to go down the ladder. Sindhu is competing at Singapore Open.

Saina, who also lost in the first round of the Malaysia Open, however, remained unchanged at the ninth position.

The women’s singles ranking table is headed by Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan.

In the men’s singles, Ajay Jayaram is the highest-ranked Indian at the 14th position.

None of the other Indian male shuttlers figure in the top-20.

