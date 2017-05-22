Latest News

PV Sindhu shines but India lose 1-4 to Denmark at Sudirman Cup

PV Sindhu's win was the only bright spot on a dismal day as India suffered a 1-4 loss to Denmark in their opening match of Sudirman Cup.

By: PTI | Gold Coast | Updated: May 22, 2017 12:46 pm
Sudirman Cup, Sudirman Cup, news, Sudirman Cup schedule, PV Sindhu, PV Sindhu news, Ajay Jayaram, Ajay Jayaram India, Sindhu India, sports news, sports, badminton news, Badminton, Indian Express PV Sindhu saved India some embarrassment with a 21-18 21-6 win over Line Kjaersfeldt in women’s singles match. (Source: File)

Star shuttler P V Sindhu’s win was the only bright spot on a dismal day as India suffered a 1-4 loss to Denmark in their opening match of the Sudirman Cup mixed team championship. Up against two-time runners-up Denmark, India came a cropper after they lost the first three ties — mixed doubles, men’s singles and men’s double –, to go down 0-3 in the five- match rubber.

Starting the proceedings, the experienced Ashwini Ponnappa and the young Satwiksairaj Rankireddy paired up and displayed good fighting spirit before going down 15-21 21-16 17-21 to the London Olympics bronze-medallist combo of Joachim Fischer Nielsen and Christinna Pedersen in the mixed doubles match that lasted an hour and 10 minutes here.

A lot was expected from World No.13 Ajay Jayaram after his recent success against Viktor Axelsen at the Malaysia Open but the Mumbai shuttler capitulated 12-21 7-21 in just 27 minutes as India slipped to 0-2.

In the men’s doubles match, Rio Olympians Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy crossed swords with former Olympic silver- medallists Mathias Boe and Carsten Mogensen. After 33 minutes, it was the Danish pair which emerged victorious 21-17 21-15.

Olympic silver-medallist P V Sindhu then saved India some embarrassment with a 21-18 21-6 win over Line Kjaersfeldt in a 32-minute women’s singles match.

In the fifth match, the Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold runners-up pair of Ashwini and N Sikki Reddy fought hard before losing 21-18 15-21 21-23 to Olympic silver-medallists Kamilla Rytter Juhl and Christinna as Denmark wrapped up the contest 4-1.

India will next face former champions Indonesia on Wednesday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

India made a smart decision in picking MS Dhoni for Champions Trophy 

IPL Fixtures