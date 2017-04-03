PV Sindhu set to climb to career-high World No 2 ranking

PV Sindhu clinched her first India Open title on Sunday after beating Carolina Marin in the final. (Source: PTI) PV Sindhu clinched her first India Open title on Sunday after beating Carolina Marin in the final. (Source: PTI)

PV Sindhu is set to climb to career best ranking of World No 2 when the latest installment of rankings are released by the BWF (Badminton World Federation) on Thursday, April 6. Currently ranked fifth in the world, Sindhu is slated to rise to World No 2 when her points collected after the India Open Super Series win are taken into consideration.

In the final of the India Open 2017, Sindhu got the better of Rio Olympics gold medallist Carolina Marin in straight games. She came out 21-19, 21-16 victorious as the Spaniard found no match for Sindhu’s strong all-round show. This also allowed Sindhu to make amends for her loss over Marin in the Olympics final.

According to the ranking process, 9200 points are awarded to the winner of the Super Series event while the runner up adds 7800 points to their tally. At the same time, points accrued over the past 52 weeks is taken into consideration. Prior to the start of the India Open, Sindhu had a collective tally of 71,599 points with 15 title wins. This is expected to go up to 75,759 points when the new rankings are released. She will thus leapfrog Marin, Akane Yamaguchi (semi-finalist at India Open) and Sung Ji Hyun (Sindhu beat her in the semi-finals).

Sindhu had breached the top-10 ranking in 2014 and had in the past two years risen tremendously owing to success with title wins such as the Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold, China Open Super Series and Malaysia Masters and a finalist finish at Hong Kong Open.

Following the win in New Delhi, Sindhu immediately left for Malaysia where she’s competing this upcoming week.

