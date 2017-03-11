PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal lose: All over for India at All England

PV Sindhu seemed to be hampered by an injury. (Source: Express file) PV Sindhu seemed to be hampered by an injury. (Source: Express file)

The contest never took off – and suspicion immediately falls on the black taping under PV Sindhu’s right knee on Friday. Tai Tzu Ying is a difficult opponent on the best of days, but with indifferent fitness, she’s nigh impossible to beat and the Indian tamely exited 21-14, 21-10 in 35 minutes from the All England Open.

Later, India’s challenge at the Championship ended abruptly as Saina Nehwal also lost 22-20, 22-20 to Korean Sung Ji Hyun.

With even coaches Gopichand and Mulyo Handoyo not exerting much, Sindhu walked out frowning and shrugging after she struggled to crack the Chinese Taipei World No 1 and seemed resigned to the result after Plan A fetched her no dividends.

Tai Tzu is not No. 1 for nothing – she’s a once-in-a-generation challenge for her opponents and is in easily the form of her life. Twice in long rallies, when Sindhu showed intent to retrieve as if her life depended on it, she could nick a couple of points from the talented Tai.

But for the most part, Sindhu looked severely hampered on the day, her movement not the sharpest and claws not searing enough to intimidate her rival. Often caught out of position – mostly owing to that laboured movement – and rarely having her big smash at her disposal, Sindhu never could capitalise on the 9-5 lead in the first and after losing the opener, had very little in her legs to chase down Tai Tzu’s whiz shots in the second.

On a roll

This is the Taipese’s 15th week at No. 1, and she wore her poise like a classy champion who called the shots and didn’t need to yell above a whisper. Sindhu had picked her early points on high tosses, but Tai Tzu promptly began drawing her to the forecourt where all the bending and moving and awkward angles demanded springier movement from Sindhu – but very little appeared forthcoming.

Tai Tzu is a full 16 cms shorter than Sindhu but she negated all of the Indian’s reach advantage with her deception. There were casual backhand net flicks testing Sindhu’s dodgy lunge, and Tai played with Sindhu’s head keeping her rooted on 10 points in the opener, as she rattled off four straight points to take the lead at the changeover. The Tai Tzu drops were pristine – the racquet would be poised to play down the line and the shuttle would travel across with an almost invisible twitch of the wrist. While modern sport revels in putting pace on the ball or shuttle in this case – Tai Tzu excels at taking pace off the bird – she loves to keep it levitating in the air, sucking the intensity out of the opponent’s pace.

She did it more than once in the quarters – like a classical spinner giving the ball flight, and winning half the battle when impatience plays the biggest mind game. Sindhu wasn’t the best at anticipating on the day, though one suspects that even if she could, she wasn’t fit enough to fight out for every rally and make it a contest.

At 13-18 in the opener, she waited to pounce on the shuttle, while Tai Tzu took her own leisurely time to keep the shuttle flighted and place it teasingly where least expected. 17 minutes was all it would take for Tai Tzu to grab the lead, and make good of it with half a foot in the semifinals on Saturday.

Resistance broken

There was resistance in Sindhu’s first point of the second game. She chased valiantly and it was evident that only retrieving could fetch her an advantage. But it was too much hard work for a strained knee and Sindhu was operating many notches below her Olympics pace.

Tai Tzu then started flirting with the lines and corners in her own phlegmatic, effortless way and Sindhu was chasing shadows as referrals caught the shuttle on the line twice on the day.

The Taipese 21-year-old – the most consistent shuttler since Olympics – then got cheeky swooshing two smashes over Sindhu’s bent back, and as she put distance between herself and Sindhu – from 2-4 to 6-11 to 9-15, Sindhu’s challenge was vamoosing away. The net play and deception will always be areas where Sindhu has endless stores of tricks to learn, and going forward her agility (given she’s tall with a higher centre of gravity) will need to be match-perfect if she has to deal with the dramatic deception of the current No 1 in the future. At 10-18, there was a silent sigh of resignation, even as Gopichand heard out Indonesian Mulyo’s suggestions but didn’t push – perhaps aware of some problem in the leg. It would end tamely at 21-10.

Still, PV Sindhu is just 21 with many All Englands ahead. Tai Tzu is 22, and a rematch at Birmingham in coming years is within the realms.