PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal drop a place in BWF rankings

In latest badminton rankings issued on Thursday, both the top India female shuttlers PV Sindh and Saina Nehwal have dropped a place to stand fourth and ninth respectively. Both the ladies last played at the Asian Badminton Championship and neither able to reach the latter stages of the tournament. While Sindhu lost in the quarterfinals, Saina crashed out in the first round itself. Sindhu lost to China’s He Bingjiao 15-21, 21-14, 24-22 in a marathon while Saina lost 19-21, 21-16, 21-18 to Sayaka Sato.

In the men’s singles category, Ajay Jayaram continues to be the top ranked Indian at the 13th spot while Singapore Super Series champion Sai Praneeth moved up a pedal to reach 22nd. Behind him is Kidambi Srikanth – finalist in Singapore – at 26th followed by the Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold winner Sameer Verma at 27th.

Fast-rising new women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and R Sikki Reddy improved two places to be at the 28th spot. Men’s doubles pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy is at the 25th position, while mixed doubles combination of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy are placed at the 16th place.

Tai Tzu Ying continues to hold the top ranking in the women’s section with Carolina Marin second. Akane Yamaguchi has replaced Sindhu in third with Sung Ji Hyun also dropping a place to go fifth. Ratchanok Intanon has jumped two places to leapfrog Saina Nehwal and Nozomi Okuhara.

In the men’s department, Lee Chong Wei remains the top ranked male shuttler with Wan Ho Son jumping two places to second in the ranking. Both Viktor Axelsen and Jan O Jorgensen have dropped a place each. Lin Dan and Chen Long have risen a place too, to go 7th and 8th respectively, with Houwei Tian dropping two places.

(With PTI inputs)

