PV Sindhu sails into Hong Kong Open Superseries quarterfinals

PV Sindhu, who slipped a place to be number three in the world rankings, defeated Japan's Aya Ohori 21-14, 21-17 in a second-round match.

By: PTI | Hong Kong | Published: November 23, 2017 7:56 pm
PV Sindhu, Aya Ohori, Hong Kong Open Superseries, Akane Yamaguchi PV Sindhu’s match lasted for 39 minutes. (Source: File)
Second seed PV Sindhu sailed into the women’s singles quarterfinals with a comfortable win over Japan’s Aya Ohori in the Hong Kong Open Superseries on Thursday.

Sindhu, who slipped a place to be number three in the world rankings released on Thursday, defeated Ohori 21-14, 21-17 in a second-round match lasting 39 minutes.

The Indian faces another Japanese, fifth seed Akane Yamaguchi, in the quarterfinals on Friday. Saina Nehwal is scheduled to play her second round match against China’s Chen Yufei later tonight.

It was curtains for India in the men’s singles after HS Prannoy went down fighting to Japan’s Kazumasa Sakai 21-11, 10-21, 15-21 in a 54-minute battle.

Parupalli Kashyap and Sourabh Verma had lost in the opening round on Wednesday.

