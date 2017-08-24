PV Sindhu rises one spot, Kidambi Srikanth slips in latest BWF ranking

PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth are leading India’s campaign at Badminton World Championship. PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth are leading India’s campaign at Badminton World Championship.

Olympic silver medalist PV Sindhu went up one spot to become the World No. 4 in the latest BWF World ranking realeased on Thursday while Kidambi Srikanth slipped two places to stand on the 10th.

Among other Indian shuttlers, who are also participating in the ongoing BWF World Championships, Saina Nehwal(16th), B Sai Praneeth (19th), HS Prannoy (15th) and Ajay Jayaram (17th) remain on their last positions.

Women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy rose a place to be placed at 24th spot, while Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy were static at the 20th place. There were no Indian pair in the top 25 of men’s doubles rankings.

At the beginning of the month, HS Prannoy moved up two places to settle at the 15th spot in the BWF rankings despite an injury prone career. Along with him, Sourabh Verma is also another player who managed to rise up in ranking to grab the 32nd spot. Parupalli Kashyap had also jumped one place to be at 46th rank.

Srikanth on Thursday beat Denmark’s Anders Antonsen 21-14, 21-18 to enter quarterfinals of World Championships, where India has sent its largest contingent of 21 shuttlers. The 24-year old

