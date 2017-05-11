PV Sindhu rested for Thailand Open, to return for Indonesia, Australia Super Series

PV Sindhu will miss the Thailand Open. PV Sindhu will miss the Thailand Open.

India have decided to send a full strength squad to three upcoming badminton tournaments, namely Thailand Open Grand Prix Gold, Indonesia Open Super Series and Australian Open Super Series.

Rio Olympics silver-medallist PV Sindhu will be rested for the Thailand tournament but will return for the remaining two tournaments while Saina Nehwal will compete in all three in the women’s singles category.

Thailand Open will be played from May 30 to June 4 while the team will be in action in Indonesia from June 12 to 18. The third tournament, in Australia, will be held from June 20 to 25.

Badminton Association of India (BAI) today announced

announced the team which includes a host of youngsters for Thailand Open while there were some experienced players as well. P Kashyap was included in the team and so was Sai Praneeth.

Saina, a winner in Thailand in 2012, will lead India’s challenge and will like to win another title there.

Harsheel Dani, Siril Verma, Rahul Yadav, Subhankar Dey will be some of the young names in squad that will be in action in men’s singles. Ira Sharma, Ruthvika Shivani, Akarshi Kashyap and Rituparna Das will join Saina in women’s singles.

In Indonesia, Sindhu will return to the squad and will look to present a strong challenge alongwith Saina. There will be changes in the men’s single as well as Ajay Jayaram will join the squad. Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Sai Praneeth, Sameer Verma and Kashyap are the other names.

Squads:

Thailand Open (May 30 – June 4)

Men’s Singles – Rahul Yadav, Harsheel Dani, Subhankar Dey, P Kashyap, B.Sai Praneeth, Siril Verma, Sourav Verma; Women’s Singles – Saina Nehwal, Rituparna Das, Ruthvika Shivani, Akarshi Kashyap, Ira Sharma; Women’s Doubles – J Meghna/Poorvisha Ram; Men’s Doubles – Shlok Ramachandra/MR Arjun

Indonesia Open (June 12 – June 18)

Men’s Singles – Ajay Jayaram, Kidambi Srikanth, H.S Prannoy, P Kashyap, B.Sai Praneeth, Sameer Verma; Women’s Singles – PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal; Women’s Doubles – Ashwini Ponappa/Sikki Reddy; Mixed Doubles – Pranaav Jerry Chopra/Sikki Reddy, Sumeeth Reddy/Ashwini Ponappa; Men’s Doubles – Manu Attri/Sumeeth Reddy, Chirag Shetty/Satwik Sairaj

Australian Open (June 20 – June 25)

Men’s Singles – Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma, Parupalli Kashyap, Ajay Jayaram, H.S. Prannoy, Sai Praneeth; Women’s Singles – Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu ; Men’s Doubles – Manu Attri/Sumeeth Reddy, Chirag Shetty/Satwik Sairaj; Women’s Doubles – Ashwini Ponappa/Sikki Reddy; Mixed Doubles – Pranaav Jerry Chopra/Sikki Reddy, Sumeeth Reddy/Ashwini Ponappa.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd