PV Sindhu registers second win, India keep hopes alive at Sudirman Cup

Star shuttler P V Sindhu who is spearheading India’s challenge at the Sudirman Cup, won the fourth match on court on Tuesday. Up against Fitrianoi Fitriani, Sindhu romped home 21-8, 21-19. Earlier in mixed doubles. S Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa also recorded wins after winning Tontowi Ahmad and Gloria Widjaja. This has kept India’s hope in the tournament alive.

Meanwhile, earlier a lot was expected from World No.13 Ajay Jayaram after his recent success against Viktor Axelsen at the Malaysia Open but the Mumbai shuttler capitulated 12-21 7-21 in just 27 minutes as India slipped to 0-2.

In the men’s doubles match, Rio Olympians Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy crossed swords with former Olympic silver- medallists Mathias Boe and Carsten Mogensen. After 33 minutes, it was the Danish pair which emerged victorious 21-17 21-15.

Olympic silver-medallist P V Sindhu then saved India some embarrassment with a 21-18 21-6 win over Line Kjaersfeldt in a 32-minute women’s singles match.

In the fifth match, the Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold runners-up pair of Ashwini and N Sikki Reddy fought hard before losing 21-18 15-21 21-23 to Olympic silver-medallists Kamilla Rytter Juhl and Christinna as Denmark wrapped up the contest 4-1.

India will next face former champions Indonesia on Wednesday.

