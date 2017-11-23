PV Sindhu reaches Hong Kong Open Super Series quarterfinal after easy win

The 2016 Rio Olympic silver medallist defeated her opponent in straight sets by 21-14, 21-17 in Kowloon. (Source: File) The 2016 Rio Olympic silver medallist defeated her opponent in straight sets by 21-14, 21-17 in Kowloon. (Source: File)

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Thursday made her entry into the quarterfinals of Hong Kong Open Super Series after registering an easy win over her Japanese counterpart Aya Ohori. The 2016 Rio Olympic silver medallist defeated her opponent in straight sets by 21-14, 21-17 in Kowloon.

With the win, the 22-year continued her 100 per cent record against Ohori. It was the third time she had faced the Japanese shuttler. It took just 39 minutes for Sindhu to attain the win and make her way to the quarterfinals.

The World No. 2 had earlier defeated Hong Kong’s Leung Yuet Yee by 21-18 21-10 in the opening round to make her way into the second round.

Now, Sindhu, seeded second, will compete against either China Open winner Akane Yamaguchi or Sakaya Sato in the next round on Friday.

