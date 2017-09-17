PV Sindhu to jump to World No 2 after Korea Open Super Series title

PV Sindhu is projected to rise to World No 2 once again. (Source: AP) PV Sindhu is projected to rise to World No 2 once again. (Source: AP)

PV Sindhu will return to her career best of World No 2 when the rankings are updated on Thursday, September 21, following her third Super Series title which she won by beating Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the final. This was her second Super Series title of the year and the first by an Indian in Korea.

Sindhu previously attained second ranking on April 6 following her triumph in New Delhi when she had won India Open Super Series by 21-19, 21-16 over the reigning Olympic gold medallist Carolina Marin.

Sindhu’s win on Sunday in Seoul can draw parallel’s with her win then in Delhi. That time she had avenged for her loss in Rio de Janeiro and this time, by beating Okuhara, she has avenged for her loss at the World Championships a fortnight back in Glasgow.

As per the projected rankings, Sindhu will move up to second with 81,106 points to stay behind Tai Tzu Ying who has 94,409 points to her name. In the process she moves two places to leapfrog Sung Ji Hyun and Akane Yamaguchi.

She, however, maintained that revenge wasn’t on her mind following the Korea Open Super Series win. “I had lost to her after being 19-17 in the World Championship but I didn’t keep that in my mind even though there were long rallies. I kept telling myself next point is important. I had to control the shuttle very much, so there was nothing in my mind,” Sindhu said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd