PV Sindhu raises bar in all-India battle to beat Saina Nehwal; enters India Open semi-finals

PV Sindhu beat Saina Nehwal to reach India Open semi-final. (Source: PTI) PV Sindhu beat Saina Nehwal to reach India Open semi-final. (Source: PTI)

PV Sindhu reigned supreme over Saina Nehwal in the quarterfinals of the India Open Super Series event on Friday with a straight games 21-16, 22-20 victory in 47 minutes.

The win takes Sindhu in the semifinals where she takes on Korea’s Sung Ji Hyun – who had earlier beaten defending champion Ratchanok Intanon.

Nehwal came very close to forcing a third game and should have sealed the deal in the second but for an unbelievable and surprising service error at game point on 20-19.

She enjoyed three point lead at multiple stages in the second game including at 19-16 but for Sindhu’s thundering smashes and putaway’s at the net right at the death. In fact, Sindhu won six of the last seven points to shift the game her way.

Saina started the second game on the up with a positive approach and strategy of sending smashes into Sindhu’s body.

The current India number one, Sindhu, found it tough to tackle this attack and was found wanting on many instances. But she held her own and kept fighting her way back into things with lovely angled smashes into Saina’s backhand that found no reply.

In the opening game, the order of things was complete opposite with Sindhu dominating play and ensuring lead in her favour. The tall and lanky shuttler stood head and shoulders above Saina with bold shot-making and capitalising on Saina’s returns in the middle of the court. A 30-shot rally in the latter stages of the opener was the highlight of the match.

It saw both players going back and forth from both back of the court and then at the net but it could only be considered as unfortunate that the point culminated in Saina’s misjudgement that saw shuttle land in.

The other semi-final in women’s draw sees number one seed and Olympic gold medallist Carolina Marin take on the fourth seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd