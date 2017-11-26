PV Sindhu loses Hong Kong Open final by 18-21, 18-21 against Tai Tzu Ying

PV Sindhu faltered in the final stage of Hong Kong Open Super Series as she lost against Tai Tzu Ying by 21-18, 21-18. PV Sindhu faltered in the final stage of Hong Kong Open Super Series as she lost against Tai Tzu Ying by 21-18, 21-18.

After gaining victories over World No. 2 Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals and Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon in the semifinals of Hong Kong Open Super Series, Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu would have hoped to have an edge over her Taiwanese opponent Tai Tzu Ying in the final. But on Sunday, Ying outclassed her opponent in 44 minutes.

The match belonged to the Taiwanese shuttler from the start. Ying gave no chances to Sindhu to capitalise and continued to make the most of her errors. She went on to gain an early lead of 11-8 in the first game. Sindhu tried to battle it out later in the game and managed to level the score at 18-18. But, in spite of her resistance, a couple of smashes by Ying took the game away from her. The first game belonged to Ying as she defeated the Indian shuttler 21-18 in 21 minutes.

Sindhu came out on strong in the second game and tried to play her shots. She drew the Taiwanese shuttler close to the net and then started placing the shuttles in difficult positions for her. She went on to gain a lead of 11-8 by the break. But then after the re-start, Sindhu started committing errors again and went on to lose five straight points, which gave Ying an 18-12 advantage. Sindhu clawed herself to reach closer to her opponent and made it 18-20 before a perfect drop shot from the Taiwanese sealed the fate of the match.

It is the second time in consecutive years that Ying has defeated Sindhu at Hong Kong Open finals. In 2016, Ying beat Sindhu by 15-21, 17-21 in the same competition. The loss meant that no Sindhu has a 3-8 head-to-head record against her.

