PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara Live, Badminton World Championships Final: PV Sindhu looks to create history

Rio Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu is all set to create history as she faces Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in the women’s singles final on Sunday at Glasgow, Scotland. The Hyderabadi shuttler looks confident after knocking out China’s Chen Yufei in the semifinals on Saturday, assuring India of at least a silver. On the other hand, Okuhara defeated Saina Nehwal, who ended her campaign with bronze, in a close encounter to reach the final. Okuhara struggled against the London Olympic bronze medallist in the first game but returned in the second game to turn the match in her favour. Sindhu said ahead of the match, “It will be a tough match in the final. Though I have beaten her (Okuhara) in the Olympics, it is a new match and there will be a new strategy. She will also come up with new strokes and I will have to be prepared. I will give my heart out for the gold.” Follow the page for live updates and scores of women’s singles final between PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara.

PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, BWF World Championships Final: PV Sindhu faces Nozomi Okuhara in Court 1

1823 hrs IST: Sindhu and Okuhara last faced each other at the Singapore Open in April. They have played each other twice till now and both the matches have been won by the fourth seeded Sindhu.

1810 hrs IST: Sindhu takes the court after doubles women final match between China’s Chen Qingshen-Jia Yifan and Japan’s Yuki Fukushima-Sayaka Hirota. The Chinese pair won the first game 21-18.

1750 hrs IST: All Indian eyes are on Sindhu as the country stops to watch their badminton star fight for World Championships glory after Saina Nehwal departed with a bronze medal as she went down 12-21, 21-17, 21-11 in the other semi-final against Sindhu’s final opponent Okuhara.

@BAI_Media Glasgow Indians will cheer for @Pvsindhu1 Chak dey India pic.twitter.com/HUbxKKGAii — Ravindra Jaiswal (@Indianajais) 27 August 2017

1730 hrs IST: This is going to be a historic match for the country as all eyes will be on the Rio silver medallist Sindhu, who faces 12th seed Okuhara from Japan. Seeded fourth, Sindhu beat China’s Chen Yufei 21-13, 21-10 in the semi-finals to record an easy win, dominating the match with her attacking plays and some jump smashes. With the win, Sindhu stays unbeaten against a Chinese player at the Worlds!

1715 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the BWF World Championships final taking place in Glasgow, Scotland as PV Sindhu faces Nozomi Okuhara in hope of a historic gold.

