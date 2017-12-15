PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi, BWF Super Series finals live score: PV Sindhu to play Akane Yamaguchi

BWF Super Series Final live score: PV Sindhu’s qualification to the knockouts is sealed. (Source: AP) BWF Super Series Final live score: PV Sindhu’s qualification to the knockouts is sealed. (Source: AP)

PV Sindhu’s next match in the BWF Super Series final that is being held in Dubai is against Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi while Kidambi Srikanth takes on China’s Shi Yuqi. Srikanth had lost to Viktor Axelsen 21-13, 21-17 in his first match and that was followed by an 21-18, 21-18 loss to Chou Tien Chen. With just one match left in the round robin group stage, Srikanth’s road in the BWF Super Series final is over.

PV Sindhu, on the other hand, has won both her opening matches, thus sealing her qualification to the knockout stages. Her first match against China’s He Bingjao ended in a 21-11, 16-21, 21-18 win and she followed that up with a 21-13, 21-12 win against Japan’s Sayaka Sato. A win here would help her finish the first round in Dubai top of her group. Sindhu plays first among the two and her match is against Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi. That is followed by Kidambi Srikanth’s match against Shi Yuqi. BWF Super Series Finals, PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi:

