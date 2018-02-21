PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth perturbed as hotline with coach may snap

For top Indian players Gopichand has been a constant presence in the coach’s chair. (Source: File) For top Indian players Gopichand has been a constant presence in the coach’s chair. (Source: File)

Twin defeats to Michelle Li, within the space of days, had deeply rattled PV Sindhu at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. For a player brimming with talent and already a holder of a bronze medal at the World Championships (2013), Li left the Indian ace clutching just a bronze at the Glasgow Games.

Two years later, in her second round robin match of the Rio Olympics, Sindhu would come up against the Canadian once again. It was a make-or-break tie that would be the only match that stretched Sindhu to a third game – other than the final against Carolina Marin. But the nerves, and the ghosts of the Glasgow defeats came back to haunt 22-year-old. Until Pullela Gopichand, a perennial figure in Sindhu’s coach’s chair provided a simple message of encouragement.

“Nothing was going right, so Gopi sir said, ‘just believe in yourself and that you can do it. Be strong,’” she recalls. “When you lose points and your body language changes, a simple message like that can turn things around.”

It wouldn’t be the last time the maestro on the sidelines would bail his ward from tight situations. But the days of that court-side tutelage may be potentially numbered. The Badminton World Federation (BWF) is looking to reduce on-court interaction between player and coach when the world body meets for its Annual General Meeting in May.

It is commonly considered as a clash of cultures – with European players tending to be more independent in their decision making, while the dominant Asian powerhouses being traditionally reliant on on-court tutoring and shepherding from coaches. It is not uncommon to find players turn back and look for pointers from coaches, while the intervals between sets cram in all the animated strategy-changes that are funnelled into the players’ minds – making them make or break in certain cases.

The potential on-court coaching could be another major change the world body is targeting after considering a new service law that will be tested experimentally at the All England Open next month. There’s also a proposal of matches being 11 points over five sets as opposed to the current 21 points in best of three. As it stands, there is a minute-long break after 11 points and a two-minute break between games for coaches to talk to their wards. “If they want to cut that down, I feel it doesn’t really make much difference because the coach is always saying something or the other after each point,” Sindhu says, during a Bridgestone event in Mumbai.

The world no 4 remembers Gopichand passing on crucial instructions between points during her opening round robin match against Chinese player He Bingjao at the World SuperSeries Finals in Dubai last December. “I lost several points in a row in the third game till he told me to play a soft stroke. Bingjao was waiting for a smash, so (the drop shot) threw her off and I went on to win,” she says. “People who watch from outside would have a different perspective. For me, I would need the encouragement from the coaches to keep motivating me and make me feel confident and strong on court,” she added.

Along with being a master tactician, Gopichand brings a calming effect when his players are under pressure. “When you lose points, you tend to get upset,” says Sindhu. “That’s when he says things like, ‘never mind, just rally.’ And then the matches turn around.”

The main threat of constant on-court coaching perceived is that players lose their ability to think and strategise for themselves. Instead, there’s a strong reliance on a coach to dictate how points should be played.

In other racquets sports such as squash, players are allowed a coach to give feedback only between sets.

In tennis, coaching during matches is prohibited in the men’s game while the women’s tour has the provision of on-court coaching during change-overs just once per set. “I go into a match with a couple of strategies in mind. If both don’t work, then the coach is the only option I have,” says World No.3 Kidambi Srikanth, another of Gopichand’s students.

“He looks at a match from a different angle and has a better understanding because of his experience. So if the new rule is passed, it will definitely not help me.”

En route to winning his third SuperSeries title (of four) in 2017, Srikanth came up against current World No.1 Viktor Axelsen at the Denmark Open quarterfinal. India’s highest ranked singles player lost the first set but levelled the score with a tight 22-20 win in the second. The third however, was a breeze for Srikanth, as he won it 21-7.

“It was just a little change in the strategy that he (Gopichand) told me to make,” Srikanth says. “There are many matches that I’ve won because of the coach’s strategy.”

The already packed 2018 calendar year has had the world body already impose a ruling of the top 10 players needing to play 12 mandatory events. In a few weeks, the new service rule – where the shuttle must be struck from under 1.15 metres – will come into effect. Even a change in the scoring format is in contention. But it is the prospect of the unexpected on-court coaching rule that looms large.

REDUCING ON-COURT COACHING, ONE OF MANY STEPS

BWF, aiming to make the sport more fast-paced and spectator-friendly, has proposed certain ‘enhancements’ that will be discussed in the AGM in May.

Scoring system

The BWF is proposing to change the scoring system from 21 points and three games to 11 points and five games, aiming to reduce the duration of matches. Experts argue that proposed scoring format will kill long rallies.

A service-law change

The new service rule with a fixed 1.15-metre height is set to be introduced on experimental basis at the upcoming All England Open next month. According to the rule: “the whole of the shuttle should be below 1.15m from the surface of the court at the instant of being hit by the server’s racket.”

In Tennis

Present in team competition such as Davis Cup in the form of a non-playing captain, on-court coaching was introduced for WTA events in 2009, with players permitted one visit from the coach per set. ATP tested a ‘televised coaching from the stands’ gimmick at last year’s Next Gen finals. While admitting that players are rarely penalised for infractions, Roger Federer expressed reservations, saying, “It’s kind of cool that in tennis, you know, you’re sort of on your own out there.”

