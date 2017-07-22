PV Sindhu, Kidambhi Srikanth among eight Indian qualifiers for Worlds Championships

Rio Olympic silver medalist PV Sindhu has qualified for the first phase of World Championships. Rio Olympic silver medalist PV Sindhu has qualified for the first phase of World Championships.

India’s recent success in badminton circuit has helped them secure four qualifiers in men’s and women’s singles competitions for the World Championship, which is scheduled to be held in Emirates Arena, Glasgow, from August 21 to 27.

Indian contingent achieved their full quota of four women’s singles players with Tanvi Lad, national champion Rituparna Dad qualifying behind Olympic medalists PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal. Other two countries with four representatives in women’s singles are China, Japan.

China’s hopes in women’s circuit will rely on Sun Yu, He Bingjiao, Chen Yufei and Chen Xiaoxin. Former Olympic champion Li, who hasn’t played since sustaining an injury at the 2016 Rio Olympics, was among the reserves.

For Japan, Sayaka Sato alongside Akane Yamaguchi, Nozomi Okuhara and Aya Ohori have qualified in Phase 1. They also have a formidable presence in women’s Doubles with their top four pairs qualifying. First reserves Yuki Fukushima/Sayaka Hirota and compatriots Misaki Matsutomo/Ayaka Takahashi, Naoko Fukuman/Kurumi Yonao and Shiho Tanaka/Koharu Yonemoto have qualified for the first phase.

Australian Open Super Series winner Kidambi Srikant, Sai Praneeth, Ajay Jayaram and Sameer Verma are the four shuttlers to have secure qualifier in men’s singles. China, Denmark and Hong Kong are the other four countries to have four qualifiers in the men’s category.

China will bank upon reigning champion Chen Long (wild card), five-time winner Lin Dan, Shi Yuqi and Tian Houwei. For Denmark, Andres Antonsen will be playing the biggest event of his fledgling career alongside senior compatriots Viktor Axelsen, Jan O Jorgensen and Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus.

Hong Kong too have a strong men’s singles squad, with the likes of Ng Ka Long, Wong Wing Ki, Hu Yun and sixth reserve Wei Nan having qualified.

