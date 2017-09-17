Only in Express
‘PV Sindhu is a legend’, Twitterati congratulates Indian shuttler on Korea Super Series triumph

PV Sindhu avenged her loss from World Championships at Glasgow as she beat Nozomi Okuhara of Japan 22-20 11-21 21-18 to claim her maiden Korea Super Series title.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: September 17, 2017 1:30 pm
PV Sindhu has now won three Super Series titles.
PV Sindhu created history as she became first Indian shuttler to win Korea Super Series title on Sunday. Playing her first final in South Korea, Sindhu edged past Nozomi Okuhara in a hard-fought game that lasted for one hour 23 minutes. In a rematch of the World Championships final which was won by Okuhara, Sindhu avenged her loss from Glasgow and won the final 22-20 11-21 21-18 and claimed her third Super Series title.

Sindhu and Okuhara set up a summit clash for the second time in over three weeks since they had fought one of the greatest women’s singles matches in the World Championships final in Glasgow. The Indian shuttler hampered Okuhara’s bid to win her third straight title after winning the Australian Open and the World Championships. Sindhu, who had defeated the Japanese shuttler in the Rio 2016 Olympics, has now leveled her head-to-head record, making it 4-4.

The 2016 Rio Olympic silver medallist had clinched China Super Series in 2016 and has won India Super Series and Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold this season. She had won the India Open title by defeating Spain’s Carolina Marin.

