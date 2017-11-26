Hong Kong Open final highlights: PV Sindhu loses by 21-18, 21-18 against Tai Tzu Ying

PV Sindhu Sindhu Hong Kong Open final live: PV Sindhu takes on Taiwan’s Tai Tzu Ying. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) PV Sindhu Sindhu Hong Kong Open final live: PV Sindhu takes on Taiwan’s Tai Tzu Ying. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

PV Sindhu, who defeated Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon in straight sets in the semifinal of Hong Kong Open Super Series stepped into the final with confident strides. A 21-17, 21-17 victory against an opponent she does not have a particularly good record against would have certainly boosted the morale of the World No. 3 shuttler. But once again, the Taiwanese shuttler Tai Tzu Ying had the better of her opponent as she defeated the Indian in straight sets on Sunday. In 2016, the Taiwanese had defeated Sindhu in straight sets by 15-21, 17-21. As the two repeated their contest of last year in Hong Kong, Ying came back with same force and went on to win by 21-18, 21-18. Sindhu had a few good moments in the second game as she went into the break leading by 11-9. But then losing five points on the trot cost her as she failed to cover up in the gap.

1410 hrs IST: And that’s a wrap on the match. PV Sindhu loses another final Hong Kong Open Super Series final against Tai Tzu Ying by 21-18, 21-18.

1405 hrs IST: Sindhu has been committing way too many errors in the match and that is another chance wasted. She is now trailing again by 13-12 in the second game.

1400 hrs IST: Sindhu has now a two-point advantage over her opponent. She is leading in the second game by 11-9.

1357 hrs IST: Sindhu is slowly coming to her groove and that’s a nasty smash! Scores level 6-6 in the second game.

1355 hrs IST: The 2016 Rio Olympics silver medal-winning shuttler is fighting it hard against her Chinese counterpart. But at the moment she is still trailing in the second game by 5-4.

1350 hrs IST: PV Sindhu loses first game by 21-18 against Ying. She fought hard in the final few rallies but failed to capitalise.

1348 hrs IST: Four consecutive points for Sindhu brings her closer to the opponent. Scores level. Sindhu 18-18 Ying.

1343 hrs IST: Sindhu regaining her steps as she smashes the shuttle into her opponent’s corner. No chance for Ying to take that. Sindhu 13-16 Ying in the first round.

1340 hrs IST: Ying continues to trouble her Indian opponent as Sindhu fails to gain a lead over her opponent. Sindhu 11-13 Ying in the first round.

1338 hrs IST: It has not been a good start for the Indian shuttler as PV Sindhu is currently trailing against her opponent by 11-8 in the first round.

