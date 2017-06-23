PV Sindhu goes down to World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying, bows out of Australian Open Super Series

PV Sindhu won the first game comfortably but lost the next two. PV Sindhu won the first game comfortably but lost the next two.

Rio Olympic silver-medalist PV Sindhu crashed out of the semifinal of Australian Open Super Series as she could not match World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying. Sindhu, who is yet to win an Australian Super Series title, lost 21-10, 20-22, 16-21 after winning the first game with ease.

Leading 15-10 in the third game, Sindhu lost eight points on the trot before she managed to reduce Tai’s lead to 18-16. However, her efforts were not sufficient enough as the shuttler from Taiwan sealed herself a semi-final berth.

Earlier, Sindhu had a comfortable first game win as she beat the Taiwanese shuttler 21-10. However, after trailing 14-18 in the second game, Sindhu turned it around and won four points on the trot. But the 21-year old made an error at a crucial stage as Tai saved the match point and went on to take the game into the decider with a 22-20 win.

In her tournament opener, Sindhu defeated Japan’s Sayaka Sato 21-17, 14-21, 21-18 in the round of 16 while she defeated Chinese Chen Xiaoxin in straight sets 21-13, 21-18.

This was the second time that Sindhu had made it into the quarterfinals in Australia. Later in the day, Saina meets Sun Yu in the last quarterfinal match. Eyeing her maiden Australian Open Super Series title, Sindhu had a chance of facing the former World No. 1 Nehwal in the all-India final on Sunday, June 25.

