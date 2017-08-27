World Badminton Championships 2017: When and where to watch PV Sindhu’s final, live TV coverage, time in IST, live streaming

PV Sindhu will face Nozomi Okuhara in the final of World Badminton Championships. (Source: File) PV Sindhu will face Nozomi Okuhara in the final of World Badminton Championships. (Source: File)

India will pin their hopes and expectations on PV Sindhu when she competes in the final of the World Badminton Championships. It is the first foray into the final by Sindhu having previously achieved two bronze medals. She moved into the final of the World Championships after defeating the junior world champion Chen Yufei of China in straight games 21-13, 21-10. All eyes will be on her when she faces Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara who registered a hard fought win over India’s Saina Nehwal in three games 12-21, 21-17, 21-10. Okuhara came from behind to win the contest and became the first Japanese to feature in the final of the World Badminton Championships in 40 years. On the other hand, Sindhu will try to clinch her first gold of the World Championships, which will make her the first Indian women’s player to do so.

When is World Badminton Championships final between PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara? World Badminton Championships final featuring PV Sindhu will be held on Sunday, August 27.

What time is the World Badminton Championships final between PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara? The live broadcast of the World Badminton Championships final between PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara is expected to start at around 6:15 PM (IST). It is the second match on court after a 5.30 PM start.

Where will the World Badminton Championships final be played? World Badminton Championships final is slated to take place at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland.

Where can one watch the World Badminton Championships final match live? World Badminton Championships final will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1/1 HD.

Where can one follow the World Badminton Championships final online? The Badminton World Federation will provide coverage via their official YouTube channel. The final can also be live streamed on Hotstar.

