PV Sindhu dedicates Korea Open Superseries victory to ‘beloved’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PV Sindhu defeated Okhuara 22-20 11-21 21-18.(Express Photo by Ravi Kanojia) PV Sindhu defeated Okhuara 22-20 11-21 21-18.(Express Photo by Ravi Kanojia)

PV Sindhu on Sunday outplayed Nozomi Okuhara in women’s singles final at Korea Open Superseries in Seoul to claim her second Super Series title this year. She defeated Okhuara 22-20 11-21 21-18. The Rio Olympic silver medalist was showered with praise on social media for her victory in Korea.

Dedicating her win to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, she wrote, “I dedicate this victory for our beloved Prime Minister Shri Modiji on his birthday for his untiring and self-less services to our Country.”

Sindhu was replying to a congratulatory tweet from PMO India which said, “Congratulations to PV Sindhu on emerging victorious in the Korea Open Super Series. India is immensely proud of her accomplishment: PM”

Congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 on emerging victorious in the Korea Open Super Series. India is immensely proud of her accomplishment: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) 17 September 2017

I dedicate this Victory for our beloved Prime Minister Shri Modiji on his Birthday for his untiring and self less services to our Country. http://t.co/frsNmZvtkK — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) 17 September 2017

Sindhu defended Okuhara’s smashes and came up with some powerful shots to continue with the lead. Okuhara saved one match point before surrendering the game 21-18 and eventually the title.

Ajay Jayaram was the first Indian to reach the final of Korea Open in 2015 and Sindhu became the second one but went one step ahead of Jayaram by winning the title.

