PV Sindhu crashes out of Badminton Asia Championships

PV Sindhu crashed out of the Badminton Asia Championships. (Source: PTI) PV Sindhu crashed out of the Badminton Asia Championships. (Source: PTI)

After qualifying for the Badminton Asia Championships quarter-finals Pusarla Venkata Sindhu crashed out in a dramatic loss to He Bingjiao of China in the last-eight clash. The fourth seed Sindhu began strongly but then lost her way into the match and finally lost the game, 21-15 , 14-21, 22-24.

It may be recalled here that the world number three Sindhu was the lone Indian left in the tournament after Ajay Jayaram suffered a second-round defeat against Chinese Taipei’s Hsu Jen Hao. But now with this loss the Indian contingent’s challenge is over.

The match began after Sindhu took the first game 21-15 and looked in a phenomenal touch. However, after a brilliant first game win, Sindhu started trailing 11-7 in the second. She then lost the second game 21-14.

Then finally in the decider Sindhu steadily caught up in the deciding game was just 2 points behind at 9-7. from thereon it turned out to be an exciting contest with Sindhu pulling out a turnaround and the score reading 12-12 in the decider.

It then went down the wire as both players went toe-to-toe at 20-20 and then it went on 21-21 but unfortunately Sindhu lost the match. She saved 2 match points but lost out on one which proved fatal. She ultimately lost the game 22-24.

Meanwhile, Sindhu had to win just one more match to ensure that she, at the very least bagged a bronze medal.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd