Latest News

PV Sindhu crashes out of Badminton Asia Championships

PV Sindhu had to win this match to ensure that she, at the very least bagged a bronze medal.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:April 28, 2017 6:22 pm
PV Sindhu, PV Sindhu India, India PV Sindhu, PV Sindhu second spot, PV Sindhu second position, PV Sindhu win, sports news, sports, badminton news, Badminton, Indian Express PV Sindhu crashed out of the Badminton Asia Championships. (Source: PTI)

After qualifying for the Badminton Asia Championships quarter-finals Pusarla Venkata Sindhu crashed out in a dramatic loss to He Bingjiao of China in the last-eight clash. The fourth seed Sindhu began strongly but then lost her way into the match and finally lost the game, 21-15 , 14-21, 22-24.

It may be recalled here that the world number three Sindhu was the lone Indian left in the tournament after Ajay Jayaram suffered a second-round defeat against Chinese Taipei’s Hsu Jen Hao. But now with this loss the Indian contingent’s challenge is over.

The match began after Sindhu took the first game 21-15 and looked in a phenomenal touch. However, after a brilliant first game win, Sindhu started trailing 11-7 in the second. She then lost the second game 21-14.

Then finally in the decider Sindhu steadily caught up in the deciding game was just 2 points behind at 9-7. from thereon it turned out to be an exciting contest with Sindhu pulling out a turnaround and the score reading 12-12 in the decider.

It then went down the wire as both players went toe-to-toe at 20-20 and then it went on 21-21 but unfortunately Sindhu lost the match. She saved 2 match points but lost out on one which proved fatal. She ultimately lost the game 22-24.

Meanwhile, Sindhu had to win just one more match to ensure that she, at the very least bagged a bronze medal.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

2014 (U-19 World cup) ke baad fitness pey zyaada focus diya 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

32nd T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 28, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils

Eden Gardens, Kolkata
TODAY

33rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 28, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

34th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 29, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

35th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 29, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Mumbai Indians

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

36th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 30, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Daredevils

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali