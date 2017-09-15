Sindhu shines in Korea Super Series to seal semi-finals berth

PV Sindhu advanced into the semi-final of Korean Super Series. (Source: Express Archive) PV Sindhu advanced into the semi-final of Korean Super Series. (Source: Express Archive)

PV Sindhu continued her impressive run and advanced to the semi-final of the Korean Super Series 2017. The Olympic and World Championships silver medallist beat Minatsu Mitani of Japan 21-19 18-21 21-10 in the quarter-final in Seoul on Friday.

The Olympic and Worlds silver medallist will next face the winner of Sung Ji-hyun and He Bingjiao. If the Indian wins her semi-final and Nozomi Okuhara wins her semi-final against Akane Yamaguchi, a repeat of World Championships final can happen in Seoul.

Three weeks back, both faced each other in the Worlds final in Glasgow. In that gruelling encounter, Okuhara came on top of Sindhu 21-19 20-22 22-20 to win the gold medal.

The World number four badminton player from India faced a tough challenge from Mitani and struggled to get going in the first set. She somehow managed to hold on to a 21-19 win in the first game. She led 13-8 in the second set as well but Mitani made a stunning comeback and did not give Sindhu any chance to score. She captured the second set 21-18.

Sindhu turned it around in the third game. She dominated from the beginning and opened an early lead. She led 11-2 at the break and then continued her domination. She took the score to 20-10 before sealing the game and the match.

Earlier, Sindhu saw off Thailand’s Nitchaon Jindapol 22-20 21-17 in the pre-quarters. The Thai player had beaten the Indian at Syed Modi International last year.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd