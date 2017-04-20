PV Sindhu climbs to World No 3, B Sai Praneeth achieves career best ranking

PV Sindhu crashed out of the quarters at the Singapore Open Superseries. (Source: PTI) PV Sindhu crashed out of the quarters at the Singapore Open Superseries. (Source: PTI)

PV Sindhu has jumped two places to stand at World No 3 in the latest BWF Rankings announced on Thursday. This comes on the back of her quarterfinal finish at the Singapore Open Superseries where she lost to Carolina Marin. Just two weeks earlier, she had achieved World No 2 ranking with the India Open win and then dropped to World No 5 with a first round exit in Malaysian Open. On the men’s side of things, Singapore Open Superseries winner B Sai Praneeth achieved his career best ranking of World No 22 after jumping eight spots. Also moving as many places was Kidambi Srikanth to stand 21st in the rankings.

The other Indian in women’s top 10 rankings is Saina Nehwal who is still finding her feet after the knee injury post the Rio Olympics. Nehwal has risen one place to World No 8 despite not playing the Singapore Open to work on her fitness. Third best Indian in the ranking charts is Rituparna Das at World No 46 and Tanvi Lad is 53rd.

Amongst the men, Ajay Jayaram still leads the pack for the country to stand 13th in the rankings table having climbed one place. He had reached the quarters of Malaysia Open but lost in the opening round of Singapore Open Superseries.

Elsewhere, Tai Tzu Ying continues to dominate the women’s charts to stand at the pinnacle with titles in Singapore, Malaysia and All England Badminton Championships. In fact such is her dominance that the last tournament she played and did not win was the China Open last year where PV Sindhu had bagged the title. At number two in the rankings is Carolina Marin who had finished finalist in Singapore.

In the men’s ranking,Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia is at the top with Viktor Axelsen and Jan O Jorgensen forming the top three.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd