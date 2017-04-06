PV Sindhu climbs to second spot in world rankings

PV Sindhu won the India Open. (Source: PTI) PV Sindhu won the India Open. (Source: PTI)

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu has grabbed career best world rankings after she climbed to second spot on Thursday. The Olympic silver medalist recently defeated arch rival Carolina Marin in straight sets (21-19 21-16) at the India Open.

This came up to be Sindhu’s first title at home after suffering a defeat in the Rio 2016 Olympics final at the hands of Marin.

A win at the Malaysian Open would have taken the Indian to top position but unfortunately she was bundled out in the first round.

Having home support at her back, Sindhu began the proceedings in a great manner in the first round but was soon seen struggling against the current Olympic gold medallist.

Marin produced some aesthetic smashes during the course but they weren’t really enough to save her from a defeat in the first round of the India Open.

In the second game, Sindhu didn’t give Marin much chances to over take the lead that seemed to be pretty crucial eventually.

Sindhu first left the second game 11-7 and later didn’t waste much time to make it 15-11 and eventually notch up a win by 21-16. This win at the India Open was Sindhu’s fourth against Carolina Marin making the head-to-head tally 4-5 with Marin still leading.

This was also Sindhu’ second Superseries title after the China Open last year while she also reached the finals at Hong Kong Super Series to qualify for BWF World Super Series Final in Dubai. Apart from this, one of her career’s biggest achievements came when she bagged the silver medal in Rio 2016 Olympics.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now