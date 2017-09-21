PV Sindhu bows out of Japan Open after second round loss to Nozomi Okuhara

PV Sindhu suffers second round loss to Nozomi Okuhara at Japan Open. PV Sindhu suffers second round loss to Nozomi Okuhara at Japan Open.

PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara did not follow the script like their previous few matches against each other. Unlike their World Championships or Korea Open finals, the second round game in Japan Open Super Series was not a cliffhanger. It was rather one-sided as Okuhara dominated the play for most part of the game.

Sindhu, however hard she tried, failed to be clinical and ended up making errors and suffered a tame defeat against Okuhara. She bowed out of the Japan Open after the 18-21 8-21 loss to the World Champion from Japan.

