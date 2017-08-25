Only in Express

PV Sindhu blitzes into the semis at World Championships: Twitterati applaud

PV Sindhu continued her dominating run in World Badminton Championships in Glasgow after beating Sun Yu 21-14 21-9 in her quarter-final clash. The Indian produced a dominant game play throughout and concluded the proceedings in 39 minutes.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 25, 2017 7:34 pm
PV Sindhu, World Badminton Championships, Indian Express PV Sindhu marches way into semi-final of World Badminton Championships. (Source: Express Archive)
PV Sindhu continued her dominating run in World Badminton Championships in Glasgow after beating Sun Yu 21-14 21-9 in her quarter-final clash. The Indian produced a dominant game play throughout and concluded the proceedings in 39 minutes. She has assured India of a bronze medal in the World Championships and fourth seed will now face the reigning world junior champion Chen Yufei in the semis. Sindhu looked pretty strong with her stroke-making and never let the opponent take an upper hand on her in the entire game. Here’s how social media has reacted one her win and progress.

