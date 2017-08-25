PV Sindhu blitzes into the semis at World Championships: Twitterati applaud

PV Sindhu marches way into semi-final of World Badminton Championships. (Source: Express Archive) PV Sindhu marches way into semi-final of World Badminton Championships. (Source: Express Archive)

PV Sindhu continued her dominating run in World Badminton Championships in Glasgow after beating Sun Yu 21-14 21-9 in her quarter-final clash. The Indian produced a dominant game play throughout and concluded the proceedings in 39 minutes. She has assured India of a bronze medal in the World Championships and fourth seed will now face the reigning world junior champion Chen Yufei in the semis. Sindhu looked pretty strong with her stroke-making and never let the opponent take an upper hand on her in the entire game. Here’s how social media has reacted one her win and progress.

Such class. Champion. Proud of you @Pvsindhu1 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 25 August 2017

.@Pvsindhu1 defeats Sun Yu 21-14, 21-9 to enter #2017BWC SEMIS. 💪 Great going! Best wishes for the next one! pic.twitter.com/1TO1Q1f4Ne — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) 25 August 2017

There used to be a time when it was only Saina vs China. Glad that @Pvsindhu1 has come along to share the burden. Sindhu vs Chen Yufei in SF — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) 25 August 2017

PV Sindhu you rockstar ♥

Absolutely demolished Sun Yu of China to marches in SF of #BWC2017 & secures atleast a bronze for herself — Sayan Basu (@SayanBasuTweets) 25 August 2017

P.V.Sindhu beats Sun Yu 21-14 , 21-9

World Badminton Championships 2017#WBC2017 @Pvsindhu1 Congratulation👏👏✌ — Mohammed Hafeez (@hafeezmohammed0) 25 August 2017

World Badminton Championships: PV Sindhu beats Sun Yu of China 21-14, 21-9 in quarter-finals, assured of a medal — Prabhat Jha (@Prabhat16590036) 25 August 2017

#BWC2017: #PVSindhu crushes 5th seed Sun Yu of China 21-14, 21-9 to enter semifinal, assured of a medal. All d best for the semis @Pvsindhu1 — రావి త్రినాథ్ (@TrinathRaavi) 25 August 2017

