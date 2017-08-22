PV Sindhu begins World Badminton Championships with dominating win

PV Sindhu reached the pre quarter-finals in Glasgow. PV Sindhu reached the pre quarter-finals in Glasgow.

India continued their winning run in the simgles competition at World Badminton Championships as Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu won her opening game in Glasgow with a dominating performance. The Indian, who received a bye in the opening round, posted a clinical win over her Korean opponent Kim Hyo Min to enter the pre quarter-finals of the tournament. A two-time bronze medallist at the World Championships, Sindhu rallied to beat the Korean 21-16 21-14 in 49 minutes and managed to better her record against her to 4-1.

After no matches on the first day of the Championships for her, she showed great game on the second day. Playing hte Round of 32 match, Sindhu made her intent clear and took a 8-0 lead to begin the match.

There were no shortage of some top shots from the Indian as she dominated till the break in the first game to lead 11-5.

The comeback of Kim continued even after that as he made the score 8-12 but could not match Sindhu’s score. She pushed hard and took the game to 16-10 before making it 20-14. She saved two game point and eventually lost it 21-16.

Both players had met in the 2016 Australian Open and Kim had dominated that game to beat Sindhu in straight games. But, Tuesday was a different story as the Indian seemed to be in no trouble at all. In the second game, she once again made her presence felt and raced to a 8-3 lead. The Korean did well to bring down the deficiet to 10-8. But such was Sindhu’s authority that she was always ahead.

Sindhu rallied and took her lead to 19-12 and there was no doubt who could win the game now. She did not lose any match points this time and sealed the final two points and the match to advance.

