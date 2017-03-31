PV Sindhu beats Saina Nehwal in straight games: Who said what on Twitter

PV Sindhu beat Saina Nehwal in straight sets, to advance to the semi-final round at the Indian Open. Sindhu in her usual yellow jersey notched up a great a win against her counterpart after beginning the contest in a pretty strong manner. Saina who was serving first never gave a solid competition and the scoreline didn’t really see much difference in the initial stages. But it was Sindhu who emerged to be the better of the two as she wrapped the first set (21-16) in 19 minutes and won the second set 22-20 to wrap up the game in 47 minutes.

The second game though saw a much better game play from Nehwal as she notched up a 4-1 lead in the starting of the game. But that did not last long as Sindhu won the set in 22-20. This sent fans on social media into a tizzy.

Here’s how Twitter reacted on Sindhu’s win.

Wow… Sindhu PV kalahkan Saina Nehwal 21-16, 22-20 di QF dan pastikan laga SF untuk menantang seed 2-Sung Ji Hyun. #IndiaSS 2017. pic.twitter.com/OujdRbLgHC — Antonius Agustian (@antoagustian) 31 March 2017

PV Sindhu takes the first game 21-16 against compatriot Saina Nehwal! #SindhuVsSaina #IndiaSS #IndiaMeSmash — Sports In India (@IndiaAtSport) 31 March 2017

another Carolina-Sindhu final match ? Would be a bolckbuster in India . #IndiaOpen — Vinay Vashistha (@VinayVashistha1) 31 March 2017

Meanwhile, this is only the second time that Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu faced off against each other at an international competition. The last time the two of them played against each other was in 2014. Back then it was Saina Nehwal who came up trumps against her opponent. She defeated Sindhu 14-21, 17-21. However, the tables seemed to have turned now.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd