PV Sindhu beats Saina Nehwal in straight games: Who said what on Twitter

PV Sindhu wrapped the first game 21-16 in 19 minutes while she won the second set against Saina Nehwal 22-20

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 31, 2017 7:23 pm

PV Sindhu, PV Sindhu India, India PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Saina Nehwal India, Sindhu vs Nehwal, sports news, sports, badminton news, Badminton, Indian ExpressPV Sindhu beat Saina Nehwal in straight sets, to advance to the semi-final round at the Indian Open. Sindhu in her usual yellow jersey notched up a great a win against her counterpart after beginning the contest in a pretty strong manner. Saina who was serving first never gave a solid competition and the scoreline didn’t really see much difference in the initial stages. But it was Sindhu who emerged to be the better of the two as she wrapped the first set (21-16) in 19 minutes and won the second set 22-20 to wrap up the game in 47 minutes.

The second game though saw a much better game play from Nehwal as she notched up a 4-1 lead in the starting of the game. But that did not last long as Sindhu won the set in 22-20. This sent fans on social media into a tizzy.

Here’s how Twitter reacted on Sindhu’s win.

Meanwhile, this is only the second time that Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu faced off against each other at an international competition. The last time the two of them played against each other was in 2014. Back then it was Saina Nehwal who came up trumps against her opponent. She defeated Sindhu 14-21, 17-21. However, the tables seemed to have turned now.

