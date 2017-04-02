PV Sindhu takes Rio 2016 revenge, beats Carolina Marin to win Indian Open Super Series title, twitterati react

PV Sindhu overcame Carolina Marin to clinch her maiden Indian Open Super Series title. (Source: PTI) PV Sindhu overcame Carolina Marin to clinch her maiden Indian Open Super Series title. (Source: PTI)

PV Sindhu beat Olympic gold medallist Carolina Marin 21-19, 21-16 in the title clash for the the Indian Open Super Series in New Delhi. With that, she lifted her second Super Series singles title. The match may have been concluded in two sets but it was one that was evenly matched and Marin kept fighting till the end in front of the home crowd.

Although the Spaniard got the first point, Sindhu rallied to take five points on the trot in the first set. Marin then bounced back and went on to overturn Sindhu’s lead. It then turned out to be a see-saw first set but Sindhu prevailed and won it 19-21. She was the clear favourite as the home crowd cheered every time she got a point. The second set turned out in similar vein as Sindhu took the early lead and Marin fought back. The two went toe to toe but Sindhu prevailed 21-16 to clinch her maiden Indian Open Super Series title.

Sindhu and Marin’s road to the finals were in different fashions. While the former was pushed in the semi-final by South Korean Sung Ji Hyun, Marin didn’t really need to break sweat when she beat Akane Yamaguchi. The final was billed as a sort of a revenge fixture for Sindhu as it was Marin who beat her in the 2016 Olympics at Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to deny Sindhu an unprecedented gold. Marin had beaten Sindhu 19-21, 21-12, 21-15 back then.

Just awesome!!! Soon to be world no. 2? @OGQ_India http://t.co/0F5nxFHFxa — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) 2 April 2017

@Pvsindhu1 wow! What a star! Beating Olympics champ to win Indian open! Super super stuff!! — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) 2 April 2017

That’s the way to victory!

Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 for winning the India Open Badminton Championship. #SindhuvsMarin — Poonam Mahajan (@poonam_mahajan) 2 April 2017

PV Sindhu is ranked two places below Marin in the world rankings.

