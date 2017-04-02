PV Sindhu beats Carolina Marin to win India Open title, attain world No.2 rank

PV Sindhu won her first India Open title. PV Sindhu won her first India Open title.

India’s badminton star PV Sindhu added yet another title to her name after winning the India Open Superseries title in New Delhi on Sunday. This was her first title at home after she beat Rio Olympic gold medallist Carolina Marin in the final. Sindhu, who had lost to Marin in Rio, produced an inspiring performance and won the final ins straight sets 21-19 21-16.

In an show great show of grit, the 21-year-old never let Marin dominate the match. She continued to produced some crucial body smashes to keep the lead. This win also takes Sindhu to world number two in ranking and she is just another title away from attaining the top rank in the world.

The first game was a close affair as Marin took the first point but Sindhu then took five straight points to lead early. The lead continued for Sindhu till Marin won a point late it the game to make it 19-18 in her favour. But then she hit two return outside the area and handed Sindhu a match point which she converted as Marin hit the return long.

The second game was even better for the Indian as she made an early four point lead and forced Marin to play according to her rather than giving away the advantage and play the game of her opponent.

A the game break, Sindhu led 11-7 and later made it 15-11 with some crucial and deep smashes. Her defence was also top notch as she made returns with ease and frustrated Marin.

Marin did try to make a comeback late in second game but it was little late as Sindhu took five match points. Marin managed to save one as Sindhu hit her smash straight into the net.

But, there was no fault in the second match point as she put one into Marin’s body, which the Spaniard managed to pick could not cross over the net.

The win gave Sindhu her first India Open title and second Superseries title after the China Open last year. With the win, Sindhu also made her head-to-head record against Marin to 4-5 with only one win separating the two.

