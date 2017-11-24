PV Sindhu beats Akane Yamaguchi to book Hong Kong Open semifinal berth

PV Sindhu entered Hong Kong Open Super Series semifinal with the win. (Source: File) PV Sindhu entered Hong Kong Open Super Series semifinal with the win. (Source: File)

In a meeting between 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist PV Sindhu and World No. 2 Akane Yamaguchi last month at French Open Super Series, the Japanese had come out on top. In a one-sided semi-final, Yamaguchi had beaten Sindhu easily by 21-14, 21-9. The Indian ace shuttler, on Friday, turned the tables over on her opponent.

Competing in the quarterfinals of Hong Kong Open Super Series tournament, Sindhu got the better of her Japanese counterpart, as she attained an easy win. The 22-year old defeated the fifth-seeded Yamaguchi by 21-12, 21-19 in just 37 minutes at Hong Kong Coliseum.

It was the first time in 2017 that the World No. 3 Sindhu had attained a win over the Japanese shuttler. With the win, the Indian has now won three of her six encounters with Yamaguchi.

Sindhu will now compete in the final fours on Saturday against Thai shuttler Ratchanok Intanton, who reached the semi-final after beating Canadian star Michelle Li by 21-14, 21-16. The Indian is expected to have a tough bout against the former World No. 1 whom she has defeated just once before in five encounters.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd